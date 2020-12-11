Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 11, 2020

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuic, Kilcar 

- Matilda Ewing, Dunwiley, Stranorlar  

- Donal Cannon, Killybegs 

- Patricia (Pat) Bradley (née Moore) Ballybofey  

- Seamus Craig, Ardara

- Mary Ward, Laghey

- John McLaughlin (Briney), Culdaff


Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuic, Kilcar   

The death has occurred of former Donegal GAA County Board Chairman and GAA Croke Park trustee, Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuic, late of Largydaughton, Kilcar. Funeral arrangements yet to be finalised at time of publication.

Matilda Ewing, Stranorlar  

The death has occurred of Matilda Ewing Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Jean, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral leaving McCool's Funeral Home, Ballybofey on Sunday (December 13th) following Service of Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. for Interment in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.
In compliance with current Government Restrictions, the Funeral Home and Interment is strictly private to family only please.


Donal Cannon, Killybegs 

The death has occurred of Donal Cannon, Church Road, Killybegs.
Removal from his residence on Sunday at 12.30pm for funeral Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 1pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Due to current restrictions, house and funeral is private to family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.


Patricia (Pat) Bradley, Ballybofey   

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Bradley (née Moore) Navenny, Ballybofey. 

Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Frank and much loved mother of Michael. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her son, daughter in law Caroline, grandchildren Cianán and Tiernan, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, Dec. 13th, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. The Requiem Mass will be streamed life via the Parish Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/ StMarysSessiaghoneill
In compliance with current Government guidelines, the House,and Funeral will be strictly Private to the immediate family only, please.

Seamus Craig, Ardara 

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Craig, Ardara.

Requiem Mass will take place at 9.30am on Tuesday, December 22, in the Church of the Holy Ghost in Balham, London and will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC6jpInImllNHugqC_Ow_ D6g/featured

His burial will take place afterwards at 11am in Lambeth Cemetery, Tooting, London.

(A Funeral Liturgy has previously taken place in Ardara).

Due to current UK Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and burial are private to family and close friends.

Mary Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey. ]

Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am for Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral cortége en route to Ballintra on Saturday morning. 

John McLaughlin (Briney), Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McLaughlin (Briney), Leiter, Culdaff.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

