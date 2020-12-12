Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, December 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt

Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville

Hugh Gallagher, Kilcar

Michael Gillespie, Kilcar

Benny Mc Guinness, Ballintra

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time)

===

Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt

The death has occurred of Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt.



Requiem Mass on Monday, 14th December in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are for immediately family only.

Jude's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, Donegal c/o any family member.

===

Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has occurred of Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

His remains are reposing at the home of son Noel and daughter in law Trudy.



Funeral requiem mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrae with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

===

Hugh Gallagher, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Cronasilla, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Sunday at 1pm for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 1.30pm.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family and friends only.

===

Michael Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael Gillespie, Rolagh, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family only.

===

Benny Mc Guinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Benny Mc Guinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, Funeral Director, Laghey, on 086 354 7875.