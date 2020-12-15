Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, December 16 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Crossroads Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at 11am on the St. Patrick's Church Crossroads Killygordon Facebook page at facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be strictly private to family, only please.

Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 17 at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society.

Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads,Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Roisin, and much loved father of Brid, (Carrowmore,Gleneely) Tony,daughter-in-law Brenda, grandson Cian, also cherished brother of the late Rosaleen, Paddy,Madeline and Annie Mai.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law ,grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, Decemeber 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon,at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family, only please.

Hugh Byrne, Carrick

The death has taken place of Hugh Byrne of Straleel, Carrick. Removal from his home on Wednesday at 11.30 am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Due to restrictions the house is private to family please.

John Curran, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place of John Curran, Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough Tuesday, December 15 at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family flowers only. donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Alexander Larkin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Alexander (Al) Larkin, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny or any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Sadie Freeburn, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Sadie Freeburn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

Removal from the family home on Tuesday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh for 2pm funeral service with interment in the adjoining graveyard. Due to the current restrictions, the house and funeral service will be private to family and close friends only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Messages of condolence can be sent or given to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time).

Joe Devlin, Clydebank and formerly of Burt

The death has taken place in Clydebank of Joe Devlin, formerly of Carrowen, Burt.

Joe will be missed by his loving wife Sheila, and Children, Sheila, William and Colette and Grandchildren Lewis, Lloyd, Niamh and Ava

Graveside service at North Dalnottar Cemetery, Glasgow on Tuesday, December 15 at 2pm.

Due to government guidelines, service is private to family and close friends only.

Very Rev Fr James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia

The sudden death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia.

(Pastor Emeritus of Sacred Heart Parish, Wilsonton, Diocese of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia)

Beloved son of the late Pierce Anthony and Maureen, dearly loved brother of Ann, Patrick, Redmond, Mary Frances and Denis. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, his devoted housekeeper Janina, his former parishioners in Australia, Bishop of Toowoomba - Most Rev. Robert McGuckin, his brother priests in the Diocese of Toowoomba and Raphoe, by the parishioners of Stranorlar and Glenfin, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Monday, December 14 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Rosary and Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

The interment will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions, the Funeral will be Private to close friends.

