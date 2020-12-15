Letterkenny town mourns the loss of one of its much-loved characters - Jim McGlynn

Many in the town of Letterkenny, and further afield, will be mourning the passing of Jim Mc Glynn of Ballaghderg.

The 64-year-old passed away yesterday evening (Monday) in his hometown of Letterkenny.

Those who knew Jim will say he was blessed with a great memory. He would often recount historical events and was eloquent in their telling. He wrote poetry and loved song.

He was affectionately known as 'Big Jim Mc Glynn' in the town and he would have known many of its residents.

Those who were close to him would describe Jim as a gentle giant. He enjoyed the craic and the banter and would be described as a colourful character.

Jim Mc Glynn's story made front page news on the Donegal on Sunday newspaper a number of years ago, when he vowed to search for his missing brother Noel. Jim told of how Noel had gone missing from the family home in Calhame in 1983, never to return.

The story was one that Jim was very passionate about and he was delighted when the mechanisms of the State began to direct him along the way to finding answers.

Jim enjoyed knowing what was happening in the local and national news. He had a keen interest in politics.

In recent years, Jim fell into ill health. He will be very sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhíl.