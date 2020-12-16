Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, December 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

- Leo Holland, Rossnowlagh

- Mamie Mc Geehan, Glenties

- Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston

- Francis Paul Reynolds, Letterkenny and formerly of Co Leitrim

- Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford

- Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

- Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Hugh Byrne, Carrick

- Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

The death has taken place of Aimee Devenney,Letterkenny and Ranafast.

The sudden death has taken place of Aimee Devenney, Ranafast and Letterkenny, a student at Coláiste Ailigh Letterkenny.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family: mother Michelle, father Rory, Michelle's partner Darrell, Rory's partner Crystal, sister Tara, brothers Keelin, Tiarnán, Lochlainn & Aaron, her grandparents Aodh Óg and Frances Devenney (Ranafast), Anne and Joe Griffin (Glenfinn) and extended family.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ranafast on Wednesday, December 16, from 4pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Leo Holland, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Leo Holland, Cashel, Rossnowlagh. Removal from John McGee & Sons funeral home on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's church, Ballyshannon for 11 am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Due to government guidelines and covid-19 restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends please.

Mamie Mc Geehan, Glenties





The death has taken place at the Donegal Community Hospital of Mamie Mc Geehan, Upper Derries, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday, December 16 from 7pm until 8.30pm.

Funeral mass in St Connell's Church Glenties on Thursday afternoon at 1pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to Family and close friends.

Enquiries to James mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston



The death has taken place of Paul (Pablo) Peoples 216, Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church St Johnson for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Francis Paul Reynolds, Letterkenny and formerly of Co Leitrim





The death has taken place at his home of Francis Paul Reynolds, Bogay, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Tulcon, Co Leitrim.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 17 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am with internment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Funeral cortege will travel through the Main Street, Letterkenny. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Directors.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford

The death has taken place, at his home, of Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, December 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In accordance with current restrictions the house, funeral and crematorium will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, December 16 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Crossroads Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at 11am on the St. Patrick's Church Crossroads Killygordon Facebook page at facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be strictly private to family, only please.

Willie McCafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 17 at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society.

Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads,Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Roisin, and much-loved father of Brid, (Carrowmore,Gleneely) Tony,daughter-in-law Brenda, grandson Cian, also cherished brother of the late Rosaleen, Paddy,Madeline and Annie Mai.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law ,grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, Decemeber 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon,at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family, only please.

Hugh Byrne, Carrick

The death has taken place of Hugh Byrne of Straleel, Carrick. Removal from his home on Wednesday at 11.30 am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Due to restrictions the house is private to family please.

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time).

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie