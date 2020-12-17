Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, December 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hayden Gallagher, Bundoran

- James (Jim) McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Michael Duffy, Glasgow and Malin

- Neil McBride, Glasgow and Downings

- Fr Patrick McGoldrick, Buncrana

- Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

- Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston

Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place of Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran.

Remains are reposing privately at home on Thursday for family and close friends.

Removal on Saturday at 9.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

James (Jim) McGlynn, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James (Jim) McGlynn, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Removal from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be joined on line via www.steunanscathedral.ie

Michael Duffy (Duey) late of Glasgow and formerly of Bunn, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Duffy (Duey) late of Glasgow and formerly of Bunn, Glengad, Malin.

His remains will arrive at the Muff Border on Friday at approximately 12 noon going to his home at Bunn.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Neill McBride, formerly of The Glebe, Downings

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Neill McBride, formerly of The Glebe, Downings.

His remains arrived at his sister, Teresa’s residence in Glenree, Carrigart on Wednesday evening.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am, which can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Fr Patrick McGoldrick, Buncrana

The death has taken place peacefully at home of Fr Patrick McGoldrick, St Oran's Road, Buncrana

He was a former Professor of Liturgy, St Patrick's College, Maynooth and CC Moville.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of St Pius X, Moville, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Moville Parish website www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

The sudden death has taken place of Aimee Devenney, Ranafast and Letterkenny, a student at Coláiste Ailigh Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at the family home in Ranafast

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page or on the Annagry Parish webcam.



Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Paul (Pablo) Peoples, 216 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnson for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Family flowers only please.

