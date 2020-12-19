Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town

- Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

- Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny

- Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties

- Patricia (Pat) Dorrian, Old Rectory, Fahan

- Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry

- Michelle Goode, née Friel, the Lagg, Milford

- Hayden Gallagher, Bundoran

- Michael Duffy, Glasgow and Malin

- Shane O’Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek

The death has occurred of Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 9pm this evening, Friday.

Due to HSE guidelines on wake, funeral and house is private to family and friends, only.

Remains leaving her late residence at 9:30 on Sunday morning for 10am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred at her late residence of Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny, F92 Y768.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to Kilpeak Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

The death has taken place of Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his residence from 6pm this evening Friday, December 18.

Removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 6pm on Saturday, December 19 to repose overnight.

Funeral mass in St Conal’s Church, Glenties on Sunday at 12:30pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia (Pat) Dorrian, Old Rectory, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 19 at 12 noon in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Pat's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 12 noon and interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery for family and friends only.

The wake is strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page.

The death has taken place of Michelle Goode, née Friel, the Lagg, Milford.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

The sudden death has taken place of Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran.

Remains are reposing privately at home on Thursday for family and close friends.

Removal on Saturday at 9.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Duffy (Duey) late of Glasgow and formerly of Bunn, Glengad, Malin.

His remains will arrive at the Muff Border on Friday at approximately 12 noon going to his home at Bunn.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

The death has taken place in South Africia of Shane O’Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Son of Tommy and Siobhan. Shane’s funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck and Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3pm celebration of his life. Due to current restrictions, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh 07703210437 or 02868658239

