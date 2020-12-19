Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, December 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anna Doherty (née McLaughlin), Falcarragh

- Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran

- Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff

- Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town

- Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

- Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny

- Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties

- Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry

- Shane O’Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek

The death has taken place at her home of Anna Doherty (nee McLaughlin) Derryreel, Falcarragh, formerly Gortnalake, Cresslough. Sadly missed by her three sons Joseph, Brian and Eunan, their partners Margaret and Orla, grandchildren Lorraine, Patrick, Emmet and Ailbhe, sister Josephine, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Remains reposing at her home. Rosary on Saturda yat 9pm. Funeral Mass, Sunday, December 20 at 1.30pm in St Finan's Church, Falcarragh, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to CROí Heart and Stroke Charity, care of Sweeney Funeral Directors. The rosary tonight and funeral Mass can be viewed on Falcarragh Parish Webcam at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Trevor Johnathon Sprule, known as Tito 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran.

Son of Margaret Sprule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo, suddenly.

Reposing privately for family and friends only at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Condolences to the Sprule Family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Bernard Ruddy, Muff



The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, December 21at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.

Requiem mass at 11am followed by internment in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines funeral wake and burial are strictly private.

Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 9pm this evening, Friday.

Due to HSE guidelines on wake, funeral and house is private to family and friends, only.

Remains leaving her late residence at 9:30 on Sunday morning for 10am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.

Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her late residence of Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny, F92 Y768.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to Kilpeak Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties

The death has taken place of Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his residence from 6pm this evening Friday, December 18.

Removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 6pm on Saturday, December 19 to repose overnight.

Funeral mass in St Conal’s Church, Glenties on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv

Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 12 noon and interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery for family and friends only.

The wake is strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page.

Shane O’Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek

The death has taken place in South Africia of Shane O’Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Son of Tommy and Siobhan. Shane’s funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck and Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3pm celebration of his life. Due to current restrictions, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh 07703210437 or 02868658239

