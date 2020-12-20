Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 20

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
- Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran
- Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff
- Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny
Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran
The death has taken place of Trevor Johnathon Sprule, known as Tito 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran.
Son of Margaret Sprule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co Sligo, suddenly.
Reposing privately for family and friends only at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.
Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.
Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1.45pm.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.
Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.
Condolences to the Sprule Family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.
Bernard Ruddy, Muff
The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff.
Funeral leaving his home on Monday, December 21at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.
Requiem mass at 11am followed by internment in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines funeral wake and burial are strictly private.
Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.
Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.
