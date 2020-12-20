Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 20

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, March 31st

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran

- Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff

- Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Trevor Johnathon Sprule, known as Tito 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran.

Son of Margaret Sprule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co Sligo, suddenly.

Reposing privately for family and friends only at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Condolences to the Sprule Family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie. 

 

Bernard Ruddy, Muff

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, December 21at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.

Requiem mass at 11am followed by internment in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines funeral wake and burial are strictly private.

Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie