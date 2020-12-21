Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, December 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Josie Fisher, Drumbohill, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Josie Fisher, Drumbohill, Portnoo.

He will be sadly missed by his brother Hudie, sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral home on Monday at 4.30pm to St. Conal's Church, Kilclooney, to arrive at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the church and funeral home will be private to family only, please.

Theresa Walsh (née McElwaine), Gortacrue, Midleton, Cork / Fanad, Donegal

The death has occurred of Theresa Walsh (née McElwaine), Gortacrue and formerly of the Maple Leaf, Main St., Midleton, Co. Cork, late of Fanad, Co. Donegal.

She died on Sunday, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork.

Theresa was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill), adored and loving mother of Kathleen, Robert and Brendan, loving granny to Harry and Ava, mother in-law of Amanda, sister of Mary, John and the late Cathal and Michael. Sadly missed also by Richard (Robinson), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, Theresa’s funeral will take place privately during which she will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Midleton.

Requiem Mass will be available to view from 11am on Tuesday on www.midletonparish.ie and Midleton Parish Saorview. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice www.marymount.ie/donate

Mairead Jones, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has taken place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Mairead Jones, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Non Covid related.

Her remains will repose privately at her late residence for family and neighbours on Monday afternoon.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private.

Trevor Johnathon Sprule, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place of Trevor Johnathon Sprule, known as Tito, 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran.

He was the son of Margaret Sprule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co Sligo.

Reposing privately for family and friends only at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Condolences to the Sprule Family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Bernard Ruddy, Muff

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Bernard Ruddy, Aught, Ture, Muff.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, December 21 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.

Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral wake and burial are strictly private.

Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie