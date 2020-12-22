Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 22, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sr. Joan Agnes McFadden, Good Sheperd Convent, Derry and formerly of Killoughcarron, Creeslough

- Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

- Annie Diver, An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair

- Rita Donaghey, née McGee of Carnhill, Derry and formerly of Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Martin O'Donnell, Creeslough

- Bernard Loughlin, Strabane and late of Convoy

- Kathleen Hegarty, Stranorlar

- Elizabeth Doherty (née Mc Govern), Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Sr. Joan Agnes McFadden, Good Sheperd Convent, 38 Dungiven Road, Derry (and South Africa) and formerly of Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

She passed away peacefully on December 21 at Mater Hospital, Belfast. Joan Agnes, beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Margaret McFadden; predeceased by her late brothers and sisters: Jimmy, Paddy, Anton, Gerry, Nora, Mary, Margaret and Dominic.



Sr. Joan is deeply regretted by the Good Shepherd Sisters, her sisters Anne, Sarah and Catherine; her brother Colm; her nephews, nieces, the wider family circle and friends; the management and staff of Our Lady's Nursing Home, Belfast. May she rest in peace.



Requiem mass will take place at St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Derry at 10am on Wednesday December 23, which will be streamed live on the parish webcam at https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore.

Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The sudden death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

Funeral arrangements later.

Annie Diver, An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Annie Diver, (Annie Bhilly Thomais), An Luinnigh Mhór, Gaoth Dobhair. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy Diver and sadly missed by her daughters; Eileen, Sadie, Patricia and Kathleen, her sons; Cornelius, Willie, Danny, Martin, Gerry and Bernard, her sisters; Bríd and Caitlín, her brothers; Éamonn, Pádraig and Connie, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg Wednesday, December 23, at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page Wednesday, December 23, at 1pm.

Rita Donaghey, née McGee of Carnhill, Derry and formerly of Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Rita Donaghey, née McGee, 300 Carnhill, Derry, formerly of St Joseph's Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

House private, please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

The live stream for the mass can be viewed via the church website.

Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm.

Due to Guidelines, the wake and funeral is strictly private to family only.

Martin O'Donnell, Ards, Creeslough



The death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital of Martin O'Donnell Ards, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, ICU Beaumont Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Bernard Loughlin, Colman Fold, Strabane, Tyrone and late of Convoy

The death has taken place at Woodmount Care Home, Strabane of Bernard Loughlin aged 100 years. Late of Lisnafin Park and Colman Fold, Strabane and formerly of Convoy.

Remains reposing overnight at St Mary's Church, Melmount.

Requiem on Tuesday at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Kathleen Hegarty, Lettermakenny, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Hegarty, Lettermakenny, Stranorlar.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to family only, please.

Elizabeth Doherty (née Mc Govern), Corraine, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Elizabeth Doherty, née Mc Govern, Corraine, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 12 noon Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Oncology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

