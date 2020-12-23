Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Anthony McGee, Ballyshannon

- Baby Charlie McCafferty, Donegal town

- Brian O’Donnell, Yorkshire and Carndonagh

- Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

- Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Griffin, Fanad

- Peggy Forkan, Nee Toland, Manchester and Ballyliffin

- Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Anthony McGee, Carrickboy House, East Port, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his residence until removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11.30am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Due to current restrictions, the wake and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee 0868983701

Baby Charlie McCafferty, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Baby Charlie McCafferty, Drimark, Donegal town. Forever loved and missed by his Daddy and Mammy, Dermot and Tori, sister Becki and brother Ollie, grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

Funeral Service in St John's Parish Church, Rossnowlagh, December 24 at 2pm Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the family home and funeral service is private please.

Brian O’Donnell, Yorkshire and Carndonagh



The death has taken place in England of Brian O’Donnell, Eggborough, Knottingley, Yorkshire and formerly of Clorney, Carndonagh.

Funeral service will be held in St Michael’s Church, Knottingley at 9.45am on January 13.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated locally at a later date.

Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year of Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Ozanam House, Bundoran and formerly from Cashelard. Non-Covid related.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons funeral home from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, December 23. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Cashelard.

Family Flowers only donations in lieu to Ozanam House c/o Darren McGee. Due to government guidelines and covid-19 restrictions the wake and funeral mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee on 0868983701

Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Leck cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial private to family and close friends.

Kathleen Griffin, Fanad



The death has taken place of Kathleen Griffin, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballyherrin.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Cheshire apartments long lane, Letterkenny c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Peggy Forkan, Nee Toland, Manchester and Ballyliffin





The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Mrs Peggy Forkan, Nee Toland, Manchester, England and formerly of Pollan Green, Ballyliffin.

The funeral will take place in Manchester and will follow local government guidelines.

Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The sudden death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie