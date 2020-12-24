Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, December 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely. Non Covid-related.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass is strictly private to close family only.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Facebook “Belong to Bruckless”.

Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin.

Martin was the beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Robert, Henry, Andrew, Rachel, Chrissie, James and Evelyn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Donnyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via the You Tube Channel at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Thursday at 4pm, going to his home.

Michael’s funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family.

Sheila McColgan, Carnamoyle, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila McColgan, Carnamoyle, Muff.

Sheila was the beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Martina, Geraldine, Stephen, Paul, Kieran, Mark, Fiona, and Frankie. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.



Requiem Mass on Christmas Day at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass is strictly for family only.

Sheila's Requiem Mass will be streamed on mcn media Iskaheen. Family flowers only.



Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Francis Joseph (Frank) McDonough, late of ‘Knockavon’, Dunmore Road, Waterford, formerly of Carndonagh.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Frances. Frank will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine and Claire, sons Desmond and Gerald, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Frank’s Funeral Mass, log on to

http://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner on Sunday from 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Frank's Funeral will be private to immediate family.

John Anthony McGee, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Anthony McGee, Carrickboy House, East Port, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11.30am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard.

Due to current restrictions, the wake and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee 0868983701.

Brian O’Donnell, Yorkshire and Carndonagh

The death has taken place in England of Brian O’Donnell, Eggborough, Knottingley, Yorkshire and formerly of Clorney, Carndonagh.

Funeral service will be held in St Michael’s Church, Knottingley at 9.45am on January 13.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated locally at a later date.

Peggy Forkan, née Toland, Manchester and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Mrs Peggy Forkan, née Toland, Manchester, England and formerly of Pollan Green, Ballyliffin.

The funeral will take place in Manchester and will follow local government guidelines.

