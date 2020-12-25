Deaths in Donegal, Christmas Day evening, Friday, December 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Elizabeth (Betty) Burke, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Maureen Gorman, Laghey

- Seamus McBride, Killygordon

- Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork

- Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

- Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Dunkineely

- Martin Sproule, Doneyloop, Castlefin

- Michael McLaughlin, Culdaff

- Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and Carndonagh

Elizabeth (Betty) Burke (née Cummins), Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place in her 93rd year of Elizabeth (Betty) Burke (née Cummins), Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.



The retired proprietor of MB Laundry and Burke's Bakery, Ballyshannon, she died in Sligo University Hospital.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Michael and mother to Marina and son-in-law, Martin and grandmother of Hillary. She was predeceased by sisters Margaret Veitch, Iris Elwin and brother George. Betty will be sadly missed by her sister Alice O'Reilly, Bundoran, her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand nephews and extended family circle and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home on Saturday to family and close friends.

Funeral to arrive to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with funeral preceding for interment to the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Maureen Gorman (née Doherty), Highway View, Laghey

The peaceful death has taken place of Maureen Gorman (née Doherty), Highway View, Laghey



She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Geraldine and Grace, sons, Terence (Australia) Greg and Paul, in-laws and partners, Lita, David and Bernice; grandsons, Jeremiah and Philip; sister-in law Annie, niece, Michelle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place for family only on St Stephen's Day at noon in St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Maureen's funeral cortege will pass through Laghey and Ballintra, leaving the family home at 11.20am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul c/o Greg Gorman.

Maureen's funeral can be streamed live on the following link: www.churchservicestv/ballintra

Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon



He was the beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Joseph, Tina and the late Christopher and infant Paul, cherished brother of Pearl and Jackie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandson Jack, sister, brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (December 28) at 10.25 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Margaret is survived by her two sisters Mary and Nora, nieces and nephew, and a large circle of family and friends. Her remains are reposing at her sister Mary Carr's residence.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Funeral arrangements later.

Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

The death has occurred of Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff. She died suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Virgie was the beloved wife of Liam, loving mother of Marie, Tony, Stephanie, Paula and the late Michael, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Jimmy and the late Eddie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PY.

Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely. Non Covid-related.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass is strictly private to close family only.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Facebook “Belong to Bruckless”.

Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin.

Martin was the beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Robert, Henry, Andrew, Rachel, Chrissie, James and Evelyn.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Donnyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via the You Tube Channel at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Michael’s funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family.



Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Francis Joseph (Frank) McDonough, late of ‘Knockavon’, Dunmore Road, Waterford, formerly of Carndonagh.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Frances. Frank will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine and Claire, sons Desmond and Gerald, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Frank’s Funeral Mass, log on to http://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner on Sunday from 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Frank's Funeral will be private to immediate family.

