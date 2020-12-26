Deaths in Donegal - St Stephen's Day morning, December 26, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Doherty, Cloghan

- Elizabeth (Betty) Burke, Ballyshannon

- Maureen Gorman, Laghey

- Seamus McBride, Killygordon

- Maggie Doohan,Gortahork

- Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

- Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Dunkineely

- Martin Sproule, Doneyloop, Castlefin

- Michael McLaughlin, Culdaff

- Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and Carndonagh

John Doherty, Cloghan

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John Doherty, Commeen, Cloghan.

The funeral will leave his home at 11.30 am on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government regulations the wake and funeral is strictly private. The Mass can be viewed on Glenfin Parish Facebook page or https://www.mncmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin.

Elizabeth (Betty) Burke (née Cummins), Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Elizabeth (Betty) Burke (née Cummins), Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Her remains are reposing at the family home on Saturday.

Funeral to arrive to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with funeral preceding for interment to the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Maureen Gorman (née Doherty), Highway View, Laghey

The peaceful death has taken place of Maureen Gorman (née Doherty), Highway View, Laghey

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place for family only on St Stephen's Day at noon in St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Maureen's funeral cortege will pass through Laghey and Ballintra, leaving the family home at 11.20am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul c/o Greg Gorman.

Mass can be streamed live on the following link: www.churchservicestv/ballintra

Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon





Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her sister Mary Carr residence.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

The death has occurred suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital of Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PY.

Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely

The peaceful, non-covid related death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Peggy) Breslin, Brenter, Dunkineely.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the Mass is strictly private to close family only.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Facebook page “Belong to Bruckless”.

Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Sproule, Drumconnell, Doneyloop, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Donnyloop at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McLaughlin, (Fildara) Terscullion, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family.

Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Francis Joseph (Frank) McDonough, late of Knockavon, Dunmore Road, Waterford, formerly of Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner on Sunday from 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Frank's Funeral will be private to immediate family.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie