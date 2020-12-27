Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret McGinty, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Imelda McBride, Milford and Downings

- Hughie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

- Kathleen Flannery, Cork and St John's Point

- Gerry McCroary, Castlefin

- Catherine McGill, Grianan Park, Buncrana

- John Doherty, Cloghan

- Martin Moyne, Dublin and Muff

- Seamus McBride, Killygordon

- Maggie Doohan,Gortahork

- Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

Margaret McGinty (née Slevin), Meenagrave, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place in her 98th year of Margaret Mc Ginty (née Slevin), Meenagrave, Ballybofey.

She was the beloved wife of the late Conal, and much loved mother of Mary, Patsy, Connie, Charlie, Ann, Peggy, Tessie, Seamus, Liam, Michael, Peter, Bernie and Johnny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the Parish Webcam https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.



Kathleen Imelda McBride. Main Street, Milford, and late of Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Imelda McBride. Main Street Milford and late of Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Downings.

Removal from there on Monday going to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass can be viewed live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due HSE and Government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Hughie Ferry, An Seascann Beag, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Ferry (Hughie Phaidí Hárlaigh) An Seascann Beag, Gaoth Dobhair.



He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Micheál, Pádraig and Charlie, his sisters in law; Bridget, Mary and Sarah, nieces, nephews and all his extended family.

His remains will be taken to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Sunday at 4pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Monday, December 28 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Monday at 11am.



Kathleen Flannery (née O’Donnell), late of Mayfield, Cork and St. John’s Point, Donegal

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen Flannery (née O’Donnell), late of Mayfield, Cork and St. John’s Point, Donegal.

Kathleen was the loving wife of the late Charles and Fred, devoted mother of Patrick, James and Diane, grandmother to Martin, Paul, Clare, Stephen, Jessica, and great-grandchildren Eoin, Jack, Cormac, Donnacha and the late Anna. Sadly missed by her sons,daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family Nora, Sinead, Aoife, Amanda, Colin, Stephen, old neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines on public gatherings Kathleen’s funeral will take place privately for family and friends.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount.

Gerry McCroary, Castlefin

The peaceful death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Care Home, Convoy of Gerry McCroary, formerly of Castlefin.

He was the husband of Margaret, much loved father of Marie (Tommy), Majella (Paul), Seamus (Orla), Gary (Lorraine) and Michelle (Ciaran).

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin on Monday, December 28, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/channel/UCZ-6qWNRfuHWy5E-p74IpRQ

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Margaret, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle.

Catherine McGill, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Catherine McGill (Kitty) , Grianan Park, Buncrana.

She will be sadly missed by her children Mary, Katherine and Patrick, their partners, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in the Oratory Buncrana, followed with burial in Cockhill graveyard afterwards.

John Doherty, Cloghan

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John Doherty, Commeen, Cloghan.

The funeral will leave his home at 11.30am on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private. The Mass can be viewed on Glenfin Parish Facebook page or https://www.mncmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin.

Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and Muff

The death has taken place of Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Drumhaggart, Muff.

Martin died peacefully on Christmas Eve after a long illness and stay in the RCNU, his home from home.

He was the beloved husband of Peggie (nee Simpson) and much loved father of Pat, Anne (O’Hanlon), Kevin, Dermot and Brian. Sadly missed by his daughters in law, Bernie, Valerie, Margaret, son in law John, grandchildren Ciarán, Brian, Conor, Éidín, Aoife, Fergus, Klara, Hannah, Joe, Olwyn and Róisín, brothers Colm, Liam and Sean, sisters Rosemary, Kathleen, Carmel and Anne, He was predeceased by siblings Margaret, Bridie and Gerard.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place.

A livestream of Martin's Service can be viewed on Tuesday at 10am on the following link: https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Seamus McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her sister Mary Carr residence.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

The death has occurred suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital of Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PY.

