Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 28

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place of Michael Kane, Upper End, Mountcharles. Non-covid related. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Glenda, and Michelle, son Thomas, son in-laws Stephen and Patrick, daughter in-law Anne Marie, grandchildren Dylan, Clara, Sophia, Caitlin, Cian, Sarah & Bláithín, brother Joe and sister Anna.

Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal from there on Wednesday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Due to government and HSE guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Mary Devine, Hillcrest House





The death has taken place at Hillcrest House, Long lane Letterkenny of Mary Devine, Sallaghraine and Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at Hill Crest house. Removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral for reception prayers on Tuesday, December at 5pm.

Reposing over ight for requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Interment in the family plot in Conwell cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in Lou to Hillcrest House residents comfort for care of Pascal Blake funeral directors Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guideline, The Funeral and Interment are strictly private to family only.

Caroline Mc Bride (née Mc Ghee) 47 Croaghan Heights, Lifford





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Caroline Mc Bride (née Mc Ghee) 47 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Beloved wife of Neil, devoted loved mother of Rhys, Rhianna and Rhylie, dearly loved daughter of Eileen and Sylvester Mc Ghee and much-loved sister of Niall, Conor, James, Orla, Adrian and Cathal.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, December 30 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, mum, dad, brothers, sister, nephews, niece and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Kathleen Flannery (née O’Donnell), late of Mayfield, Cork and St. John’s Point, Donegal

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen Flannery (née O’Donnell), late of Mayfield, Cork and St John’s Point, Donegal.

Kathleen was the loving wife of the late Charles and Fred, devoted mother of Patrick, James and Diane, grandmother to Martin, Paul, Clare, Stephen, Jessica, and great-grandchildren Eoin, Jack, Cormac, Donnacha and the late Anna. Sadly missed by her sons,daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family Nora, Sinead, Aoife, Amanda, Colin, Stephen, old neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines on public gatherings Kathleen’s funeral will take place privately for family and friends.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount.

Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and Muff

The death has taken place of Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Drumhaggart, Muff.

Martin died peacefully on Christmas Eve after a long illness and stay in the RCNU, his home from home.

He was the beloved husband of Peggie (nee Simpson) and much-loved father of Pat, Anne (O’Hanlon), Kevin, Dermot and Brian. Sadly missed by his daughters in law, Bernie, Valerie, Margaret, son in law John, grandchildren Ciarán, Brian, Conor, Éidín, Aoife, Fergus, Klara, Hannah, Joe, Olwyn and Róisín, brothers Colm, Liam and Sean, sisters Rosemary, Kathleen, Carmel and Anne, He was predeceased by siblings Margaret, Bridie and Gerard.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place.

A livestream of Martin's Service can be viewed on Tuesday at 10am on the following link: https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Maggie Doohan, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her sister Mary Carr residence.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy), Derry and Muff

The death has occurred suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital of Virgie Kitson (née Cassidy).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Longfield Care Home, 2 Longfield Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PY.

