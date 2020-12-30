Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, December 30

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy McLaughlin, Termon





The death has taken place on at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McLaughlin, The Cottages, Termon and formerly Trahillion, Termon.

Remains arriving at St Columba’s Church Termon on Wednesday, December 30 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Thursday, December 31at 11am and can be viewed on the St Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and Interment are private to family only please.

Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, Lecamy with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government restrictions, house, Mass and burial are strictly private to the immediate family.

Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Saturday, December 26 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Listillion from 5pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

James (Jim) Sweeney, No 6 Leck, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at his late residence of Jim Sweeney, Leck, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current Govenment and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family and requested by the family.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday, December 30 to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 1pm and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Mary Duffy, London and No 2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran

The peaceful death took place on Christmas Eve in London of Mary Duffy, London and formerly of 2 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

She was the beloved sister of Teresa Duffy and the late Pat Duffy (Magheracar). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all the family.

Mary's funeral will take place in London in due course. A Memorial Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, at a later stage.

Michael Kane, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Michael Kane, Upper End, Mountcharles. Non-covid related.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Glenda, and Michelle, son Thomas, son in-laws Stephen and Patrick, daughter in-law Anne Marie, grandchildren Dylan, Clara, Sophia, Caitlin, Cian, Sarah and Bláithín, brother Joe and sister Anna.

Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal from there on Wednesday, December 30, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Mary Devine, Hillcrest House, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Mary Devine, Sallaghagraine and Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at Hillcrest house. Removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral for reception prayers on Tuesday, December 29 at 5pm.

Reposing overnight for requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Interment in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund, care of Pascal Blake funeral directors, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

Caroline McBride (née McGhee) 47 Croaghan Heights, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Caroline McBride (née McGhee) 47 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Caroline was the beloved wife of Neil, devoted and loved mother of Rhys, Rhianna and Rhylie, dearly-loved daughter of Eileen and Sylvester McGhee and much-loved sister of Niall, Conor, James, Orla, Adrian and Cathal.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, December 30, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.



In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and Muff

The death has taken place of Martin Moyne, Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Drumhaggart, Muff.

Martin died peacefully on Christmas Eve after a long illness and stay in the RCNU, his home from home.

He was the beloved husband of Peggie (nee Simpson) and much-loved father of Pat, Anne (O’Hanlon), Kevin, Dermot and Brian. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Bernie, Valerie, Margaret, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ciarán, Brian, Conor, Éidín, Aoife, Fergus, Klara, Hannah, Joe, Olwyn and Róisín, brothers Colm, Liam and Sean, sisters Rosemary, Kathleen, Carmel and Anne, He was predeceased by siblings Margaret, Bridie and Gerard.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place.

A livestream of Martin's Service can be viewed on Tuesday at 10am on the following link: https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/

