Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rosemary Campbell, Burt

- Paddy McLaughlin, Termon

- Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny

Rosemary Campbell, Burt



The death has taken place of Rosemary Campbell; Toulette, Burt.

Her funeral service will take place in St Angus Church, Burt on Friday, January 1 followed by burial in Burt cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to RNLI, Loughswilly Lifeboat Station, St Oran’s Road, Ardaravan, Buncrana.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Paddy McLaughlin, Termon





The death has taken place on at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McLaughlin, The Cottages, Termon and formerly Trahillion, Termon.

Remains arriving at St Columba’s Church Termon on Wednesday, December 30 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Thursday, December 31at 11am and can be viewed on the St Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and Interment are private to family only please.

Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, Lecamy with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government restrictions, house, Mass and burial are strictly private to the immediate family.

Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Saturday, December 26 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Listillion from 5pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

