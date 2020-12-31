Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, December 31, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

- Rosemary Campbell, Burt

- Paddy McLaughlin, Termon

- Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny

John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Brenda, much-loved father of Dionne, Tara, Aaron and the late baby Jonathan,

son of the late Margaret and Jim Dooher and brother of Charlie, Jim, Joe, David, Alan, Kathleen, Anne

and the late Pat.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, January 2 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughters Bernie (Brennan), Patricia (Walsh), Christine (Barron), Caroline, Mary (Callaghan) and Irene (McFadden) and his sister Máire, Glenswilly, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be published later. Due to restrictions the house and burial is private to family only.

Rosemary Campbell, Burt

The death has taken place of Rosemary Campbell; Toulette, Burt.

Her funeral service will take place in St Angus Church, Burt on Friday, January 1 followed by burial in Burt cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to RNLI, Loughswilly Lifeboat Station, St Oran’s Road, Ardaravan, Buncrana.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, only.

Paddy McLaughlin, Termon



The death has taken place on at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McLaughlin, The Cottages, Termon and formerly Trahillion, Termon.

Remains arriving at St Columba’s Church Termon on Wednesday, December 30 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Thursday, December 31 at 11am and can be viewed on the St Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and Interment are private to family, please.

Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Liam Breslin, Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, Lecamy with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government restrictions, house, Mass and burial are strictly private to the immediate family.

Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Saturday, December 26 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles O’Donnell, Glasgow and Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Listillion from 5pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

