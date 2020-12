Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 31, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gweedore

- Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town, Kilkenny and Laghey

- Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick

- Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran

- Brigid Farren, Pound Street, Carndonagh

- John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

- Rosemary Campbell, Burt

Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gweedoree and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, children, Louise, Martin, Pauric and Declan and their partners Domhnall, Sarah and Tom, sisters Mairead, Gráinne and Mary, brothers Sean, Eamonn and William, granddaughters Tara, Emer and Sophie and extended family.

Her remains will repose at her home this evening. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Dunlewey on Saturday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

If you wish to leave your condolences please use the condolence book below. Rosary on Friday and can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair facebook page at 9pm.

Nuala's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Saturday.

Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town, Kilkenny and Laghey

The death has occurred of Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town, Monaghan, Graiguenamanagh Kilkenny and Laghey. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Devoted mother to Marian Mullin, Geraldine McCarney, Tom, Liam, Martina Foy, Genevieve and Dermot. Sister to Anna Fee and the late Pat, Maureen, Petie, Bernard, Helen, Johnny, Bridget and Eugene. Sister-in-law to Marie and Maureen. Madge will be reposing in her late residence 107 Corbally Road, Stranisk, Fintona, BT78 2PB from 8pm on Thursday, December 31.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be strictly private and the funeral service will be for family only. Madge will leave her late residence at 10.15am on Saturday, January 2 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church Fintona followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Madge will travel along the Corbally Road, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at 11am. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws and entire family circle.

Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick

The peaceful death of Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital. Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 12 midday in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterward in the local cemetery. In accordance with current restrictions, house and funeral private to family.

Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Community Hospital Comfort Fund or Oncology Day Services Unit, C/o any family member

Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services, Bundoran, on 071 941547.

Brigid Farren, Pound Street, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Brigid Farren, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, January 1 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House is strictly private. Due to current guidelines funeral is private to family only.

John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Brenda, much-loved father of Dionne, Tara, Aaron and the late baby Jonathan,

son of the late Margaret and Jim Dooher and brother of Charlie, Jim, Joe, David, Alan, Kathleen, Anne

and the late Pat.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, January 2 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughters Bernie (Brennan), Patricia (Walsh), Christine (Barron), Caroline, Mary (Callaghan) and Irene (McFadden) and his sister Máire, Glenswilly, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 2 at 12noon in St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to current guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Rosemary Campbell, Burt

The death has taken place of Rosemary Campbell; Toulette, Burt.

Her funeral service will take place in St Angus Church, Burt on Friday, January 1 followed by burial in Burt cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to RNLI, Loughswilly Lifeboat Station, St Oran’s Road, Ardaravan, Buncrana.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie