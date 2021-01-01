Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, New Year's Day, January 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Myles Mulhern, Gortahork

- Hugo Roarty, Gortahork

- Maureen Mary McLaughlin, (née Doherty) , Greencastle and Moville

- Gerald Campbell, Burt

- Albert Gibson, Muff

- Bridie Brown (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham

- Bridie Burke, Galway and Letterkenny

- Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

- Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town, Kilkenny and Laghey

- Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick

- Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran

- John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

- John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

Myles Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The tragic death has taken place of Myles Mulhern of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

He was predeceased by his wife Breid and daughter Andrenna, and three brothers. Myles is survived by his sons Michael, Denis, Myles, Joseph and Brendan and daughter Katrina, sister Ellen and brother Charlie and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Falcarragh.

Mass can be viewed live on http:www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to the HSE and government restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Hugo Roarty, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has taken place at his son's residence in Galway of Hugo Roarty, Baltoney, Gortahork.

He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Bertina, son Michael, daughter-in-law Jill, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren, sisters Gertie, Bridie, Rosie, Nora and Maire, brothers Michael, John, Seamus and Pádraig, in-laws, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing in his home in Baltoney.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and wake will be private to family only.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Maureen Mary McLaughlin, (née Doherty) , Greencastle and Moville

The death has taken place at her home, Braemore, Church Brae, Greencastle of Maureen Mary McLaughlin (née Doherty) Negult, Moville.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

He was the much loved son of Eileen and the late Pat and dear brother of Donal, Kenneth, Angela, Desmond, Damien, Sinead, Michelle, Garlath, Darren, Nicola, Paul and Denise.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly for family only.

Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Albert Gibson, Ardmore, Muff

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Albert Gibson, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral leaving his residence on Sunday at 12.30pm for Service at Whitecastle Methodist Church, Quigley's Point at 1pm.

Interment afterwards at Gleneely Parish Church of Ireland travelling via Moville.

Wake, funeral and interment for family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bridie Brown (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Bridie Brown, née Patton, Errity, Manorcunningham.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter Sadie and son-in-law Liam, brother PJ Patton, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham, grandchildren Shane, Aileen and Naomi, great-grandchildren Sara Rose, Patrick and Shannon, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Bridie’s remains are reposing at her daughter Sadie and son-in-law Liam McCrossans's residence at Errity, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am travelling via Ray and down the Nous, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

Bridie Burke (née Murphy), Kilcreevanty, Tuam, Galway / Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie Burke (née Murphy), Kilcreevanty, Tuam, Galway and Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, Bridie will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne and Josephine, son-in-law Andy McGovern, brothers Mattie and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Marian and Gretta, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Funeral Mass at St Benin's Church Kilbannon on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbannon Cemetery.

In line with current health guidelines, the Funeral Mass is confined to family only.

Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nuala O'Donnell, née O'Brien, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, children, Louise, Martin, Pauric and Declan and their partners Domhnall, Sarah and Tom, sisters Mairead, Gráinne and Mary, brothers Sean, Eamonn and William, granddaughters Tara, Emer and Sophie and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at home.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Saturday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Rosary on Friday and can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair facebook page at 9pm.

Nuala's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Saturday.



Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town, Kilkenny and Laghey

The death has occurred of Madge Gavin, née Connolly, Fintona, Tyrone, Monaghan Town,Graiguenamanagh Kilkenny and Laghey.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Devoted mother to Marian Mullin, Geraldine McCarney, Tom, Liam, Martina Foy, Genevieve and Dermot; sister to Anna Fee and the late Pat, Maureen, Petie, Bernard, Helen, Johnny, Bridget and Eugene, sister-in-law to Marie and Maureen.

Madge's remains are reposing in her late residence, 107 Corbally Road, Stranisk, Fintona, BT78 2PB.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be strictly private and the funeral service will be for family only.

Madge will leave her late residence at 10.15am on Saturday, January 2 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church Fintona followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Madge will travel along the Corbally Road, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at 11am.





Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick

The peaceful death of Colm Boyle, Crove Upper, Carrick has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 12 midday in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family.

Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Community Hospital Comfort Fund or Oncology Day Services Unit, C/o any family member

Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran, late of Gannew, Glencolmcille.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Kathleen, daughters, sons, brother Francie, sisters Ann, Ellen and Mairead, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from his residence at East End, Bundoran on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

The cortege will travel along the Main Street, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Adhering to the current Level 5 restrictions, Willie's funeral Mass will be private to family. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran.

John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of John Dooher, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Brenda, much-loved father of Dionne, Tara, Aaron and the late baby Jonathan; son of the late Margaret and Jim Dooher and brother of Charlie, Jim, Joe, David, Alan, Kathleen, Anne and the late Pat.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, January 2 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of John Campbell, Kingarrow, Fintown.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughters Bernie (Brennan), Patricia (Walsh), Christine (Barron), Caroline, Mary (Callaghan) and Irene (McFadden) and his sister Máire, Glenswilly, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 2 at 12 noon in St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to current guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

