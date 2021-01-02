Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, January 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Danny Casey, Kilmacrennan

- John McShane,Dromore, Raphoe

- Ronan O'Keeney. Spierstown, Donegal town

- Gavin Bradley, 7 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana

- Myles Mulhern, Gortahork

- Maureen Mary McLaughlin, (née Doherty) , Greencastle and Moville

- Gerald Campbell, Burt

- Albert Gibson, Muff

- Bridie Brown (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham

Danny Casey, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Danny Casey Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow morning, Sunday, January 3, for Mass in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am. This will be followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co Cavan.

Unfortunately due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral is strictly private. Danny's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook site.

John McShane,Dromore, Raphoe

The death has occurred of John McShane, Dromore, Raphoe.



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret; sons Anthony, JJ, Barry; daughters Brid and Maria; son-in-law Marty; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, January 4, at 11am in St Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Requiem Mass can be viewed via live stream on www.churchservices.tv

Due to Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Ronan O'Keeney. Spierstown, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Ronan O’Keeney, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Breege and father to Ross. Son to Brendan and Ellen, brother to Eileen, Sandra, Sharon, Dessie and Paul. Predeceased by his son Darren, sister Fionnuala, brothers Brendan, Martin and nephew, Bryan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Remains leaving his residence on Monday, January 3 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and Funeral Mass are private to family. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so, due to Covid-19 restrictions, can view the Mass at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Gavin Bradley, 7 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Gavin Bradley, 7 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana, son of Eugene and Mary Bradley, and brother of Laura and Simon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 4, at 10 am in St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

Gavin’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are for family only

Myles Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork

The tragic death has taken place of Myles Mulhern of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

He was predeceased by his wife Breid and daughter Andrenna, and three brothers. Myles is survived by his sons Michael, Denis, Myles, Joseph and Brendan and daughter Katrina, sister Ellen and brother Charlie and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, January 3, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Falcarragh.

Mass can be viewed live on http:www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to the HSE and government restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.



Maureen Mary McLaughlin, (née Doherty) , Greencastle and Moville

The death has taken place at her home, Braemore, Church Brae, Greencastle of Maureen Mary McLaughlin (née Doherty) Negult, Moville.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, January 3 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

He was the much loved son of Eileen and the late Pat and dear brother of Donal, Kenneth, Angela, Desmond, Damien, Sinead, Michelle, Garlath, Darren, Nicola, Paul and Denise.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 4, in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly for family only.

Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Albert Gibson, Ardmore, Muff

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Albert Gibson, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral leaving his residence tomorrow, Sunday, January 3, at 12.30pm for Service at Whitecastle Methodist Church, Quigley's Point at 1pm.

Interment afterwards at Gleneely Parish Church of Ireland travelling via Moville.

Wake, funeral and interment for family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bridie Brown (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Bridie Brown, (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter Sadie and son-in-law Liam, brother PJ Patton, Dunduffs Fort, Manorcunningham, grandchildren Shane, Aileen and Naomi, great-grandchildren Sara Rose, Patrick and Shannon, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Bridie’s remains are reposing at her daughter Sadie and son-in-law Liam McCrossans's residence at Errity, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, January 3, at 10.15am travelling via Ray and down the Nous, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

