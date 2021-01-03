Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Ellen Coyle, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Ellen Coyle, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only.

Rosary tonight, Sunday, at 9pm.

The Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Susan O’Donnell, née Mc Bride, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan O’Donnell, née Mc Bride, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral can be viewed on St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan webcam www.churchservices.tv/churchhill at 11am Tuesday, January 5, followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Unfortunately due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the wake and funeral is private to family, only.

Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Non-Covid related. Removal from her late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding Level 5 restrictions, the house and funeral is strictly private to family only. Fresh flowers are welcome. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Mary McDermott, Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her late residence of Mary McDermott, Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in the church of the Irish Martyrs at 11am on Monday followed by burial in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, burial ground.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Church of the Irish Martyrs facebook page.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family, only.

John McShane,Dromore, Raphoe

The death has occurred of John McShane, Dromore, Raphoe.



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret; sons Anthony, JJ, Barry; daughters Brid and Maria; son-in-law Marty; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, January 4, at 11am in St Eunan’s Chapel, Raphoe with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Requiem Mass can be viewed via live stream on www.churchservices.tv

Due to Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Ronan O'Keeney. Spierstown, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Ronan O’Keeney, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Breege and father to Ross. Son to Brendan and Ellen, brother to Eileen, Sandra, Sharon, Dessie and Paul. Predeceased by his son Darren, sister Fionnuala, brothers Brendan, Martin and nephew, Bryan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Remains leaving his residence on Monday, January 3 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and Funeral Mass are private to family. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so, due to Covid-19 restrictions, can view the Mass at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Gavin Bradley, 7 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Gavin Bradley, 7 St Oliver’s Avenue, Buncrana, son of Eugene and Mary Bradley, and brother of Laura and Simon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 4, at 10am in St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

Gavin’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are for family only

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

He was the much-loved son of Eileen and the late Pat and dear brother of Donal, Kenneth, Angela, Desmond, Damien, Sinead, Michelle, Garlath, Darren, Nicola, Paul and Denise.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 4, in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly for family only.

Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

