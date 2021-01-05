Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, January 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Richard Barrington, Glenties

- Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Bunbeg

- Chris Bonar, Drumkeen

- Cathal Timoney, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- Thomas Healy, Letterkenny

- David Lindsay, Kerrykeel

- Paul Gillespie, Bunbeg

- Ethna McGrory, Buncrana

- Noel Christopher Semikin, Quigley's Point

- Brendan O'Keeney, Killybegs

- Jean Wilson, Rathmullan

- Mark McDaid, Derry and Buncrana

- Tony Kelly, Carndonagh

- Susan O’Donnell, née Mc Bride, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill

- Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran

Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties



The death has occurred of Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties (formerly of Essex, England).

Richard passed away peacefully on Sunday in Donegal Hospice, aged 80 years, in the presence of his loving partner, Sue Ajmi.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Due to Covid restrictions, only ten mourners will be allowed into the funeral home itself.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and Dromiskin, Louth



The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and formerly of Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

Predeceased by her son Ruairí. Sadly missed by her loving husband Cormac, her daughters, Aisling and Éadaoin, her son, Cormac Ivan, her grandchildren Christopher, Ruairí, Stephen, Thomas and Bobby and all her extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 3pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to goverment guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Chris Bonar, (née Gallagher) Leglands, Drumkeen

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Chris Bonar, (née Gallagher) Leglands, Drumkeen and formerly of Doochary.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Cathal Timoney, Goladoo, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal Timoney, Goladoo, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena. Sadly missed by his son Raymond and daughter Marie, son in law Alan, daughter in law Annette, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home, with removal on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and H.S.E guidelines, the family home is strictly private to family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tvst agathas church clar

Thomas Healy, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Thomas Healy, Letterkenny and formerly of U.S.A. and Glasgow.

Tom will be deeply regretted by his wife Breage and his brothers and sisters in Glasgow and all his extended family and friends.

Due to Government and H.S.E. guidelines the funeral and burial are private please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham which can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel.

David, a retired Police officer in Scotland, is formerly from Alexandria, Dumbarton, Scotland. He was the dearly loved husband of Yvonne and loving father of his sons Gavin and Scott.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm on Thursday. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Scotland.

Paul Gillespie, Coshclady, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his home of Paul Gillespie, Coshclady, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his mother Máire, brothers Myles and Kevin, sisters Rosina, Josephine, Marie and Julia, brothers-in-law Denis and Declan, niece Aisling, nephews Aiden, Aaron, Daniel and Daryl and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Paul's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Ethna McGrory, 11, Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ethna McGrory, 11 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at McLaughlin's Funeral Home, Lower Main Street.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Noel Christopher Semikin, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at his home of Noel Christopher Semikin, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Funeral service can be viewed on the St Columba's Church Website, www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Brendan O’Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Brendan O’Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, sons Dessie and Paul, daughters Eileen, Sandra and Sharon, sister Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his sons Brendan, Ronan and Martin, daughter Fionnuala and grandsons Darren and Bryan.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Mc Brearty’s Funeral Directors.

Jean Wilson, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan



The sudden death has taken place of Jean Wilson, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Jo and Kevin Doherty, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and cremation are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan

Mark McDaid, Derry City and Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Mark McDaid, (late of Claremont Manse, formerly of Florence Street, Derry and formerly of Buncrana.

He was the beloved partner of Marianne, loving father of Nathan and Sarah, darling son of Lana and the late Charlie, dear brother of Henry, Martin, Elaine, Kieran, Kevin and the late John and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider McDaid and McLaughlin family circle.



Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mark, his funeral cortege will leave his mother’s home in Buncrana at 10.10am on Tuesday making its way to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Tony Kelly, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Tony Kelly, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/parishofcarndonagh

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Susan O’Donnell, née Mc Bride, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan O’Donnell, née Mc Bride, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral can be viewed on St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan webcam www.churchservices.tv/churchhill at 11am Tuesday, January 5, followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Unfortunately due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Non-Covid related.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding Level 5 restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only. Fresh flowers are welcome. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie