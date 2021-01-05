Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teresa Breslin, Ardara

- Myles Cannon, Gortahork

- Mary Ward, Burtonport

- Peter Doherty, Carrigart

- Richard Barrington, Glenties

- Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Bunbeg

- Chris Bonar, Drumkeen

- Cathal Timoney, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- David Lindsay, Kerrykeel

- Paul Gillespie, Bunbeg

- Noel Christopher Semikin, Quigley's Point

- Brendan O'Keeney, Killybegs

- Jean Wilson, Rathmullan

- Tony Kelly, Carndonagh

Teresa Breslin (née Watters), Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Teresa Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara.

Much loved mother of Paddy Joe, Leo, Declan, Conal, Bernie and Rose, predeceased by her husband Con and son Gerard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters and sons in law, grandchildren and extended family members.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to H.S.E guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Myles Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork



The death has occurred at his home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Myles Cannon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose; his sons Paul and Stephen; his daughters Roslyn and Tracy; his brothers Dinny and Eddie and all his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relations and all his neighbours.

Myles is reposing at his home in Ardsbeg. Funeral on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Rosary will be said both nights at 8pm. The Rosary and the Funeral Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only.

Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Cannon, Dunlewey), son Peter, daughters Mary and Anne, brothers Charlie (London), James (London), Neil (Longford), sister Anna (Philadelphia) and extended family. Predeceased by his daughter Eileen R.I.P.

His remains will repose at his son Peter's house this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba's Church, Termon at 12 noon on Thursday, January 7 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties

The death has occurred of Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties (formerly of Essex, England).

Richard passed away peacefully on Sunday in Donegal Hospice, aged 80 years, in the presence of his loving partner, Sue Ajmi.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Due to Covid restrictions, only ten mourners will be allowed into the funeral home itself.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and Dromiskin, Louth

The peaceful death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and formerly of Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

Predeceased by her son Ruairí. Sadly missed by her loving husband Cormac, her daughters, Aisling and Éadaoin, her son, Cormac Ivan, her grandchildren Christopher, Ruairí, Stephen, Thomas and Bobby and all her extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 3pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to goverment guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Chris Bonar, (née Gallagher) Leglands, Drumkeen

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Chris Bonar, (née Gallagher) Leglands, Drumkeen and formerly of Doochary.

Beloved wife of Willie, loving mother to Stephani, Terence, Barry and Edel; sadly missed by sisters Teresa and Cassie, sons-in-law Craig and Stephen, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Brenda, 11 grandchildren, William and the wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment in the adjoining graveyard.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Cathal Timoney, Goladoo, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal Timoney, Goladoo, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena. Sadly missed by his son Raymond and daughter Marie, son in law Alan, daughter in law Annette, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home, with removal on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and H.S.E guidelines, the family home is strictly private to family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tvst agathas church clar

David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel.

David, a retired Police officer in Scotland, is formerly from Alexandria, Dumbarton, Scotland. He was the dearly loved husband of Yvonne and loving father of his sons Gavin and Scott.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm on Thursday. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Scotland.

Paul Gillespie, Coshclady, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his home of Paul Gillespie, Coshclady, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his mother Máire, brothers Myles and Kevin, sisters Rosina, Josephine, Marie and Julia, brothers-in-law Denis and Declan, niece Aisling, nephews Aiden, Aaron, Daniel and Daryl and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Paul's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Noel Christopher Semikin, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at his home of Noel Christopher Semikin, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Funeral service can be viewed on the St Columba's Church Website, www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Brendan O’Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Brendan O’Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, sons Dessie and Paul, daughters Eileen, Sandra and Sharon, sister Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his sons Brendan, Ronan and Martin, daughter Fionnuala and grandsons Darren and Bryan.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Mc Brearty’s Funeral Directors.

Jean Wilson, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan



The sudden death has taken place of Jean Wilson, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Jo and Kevin Doherty, Lower Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and cremation are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan

Tony Kelly, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Tony Kelly, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/parishofcarndonagh

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

