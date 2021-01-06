Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Gerry Gillespie, Meenasillagh, Glencolmcille

- Paddy Crumlish, Manorcunningham and Gortahork

- Grainne McGee, Creeslough

- William Gerard Thomas, Donegal town

- Annie Brennan (née O Donnell), Cashelnagore, Gortahork

- Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin

- Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey

- Teresa Breslin, Ardara

- Myles Cannon, Gortahork

- Mary Ward, Burtonport

- Peter Doherty, Carrigart

- Richard Barrington, Glenties

- Briege Murtagh Gillespie, Bunbeg

- Chris Bonar, Drumkeen

- David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel

- Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Gerry Gillespie, Meenasillagh, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Gerry Gillespie, Meenasillagh, Glencolmcille. Non-Covid Related. Remains reposing privately at his late residence. Removal on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to 10 people. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass will be streamed live by Margaret Rose Cunningham on her Facebook page.

Paddy Crumlish, Manorcunningham and Gortahork



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Crumlish; Drumoghill, Manorcunningham and formerly of Slievebuck, Ballyholey and Sruthán, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Columbus Church, Drumoghill at 11am on Thursday, January with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the St Vincent De Paul Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.



Grainne McGee, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Grainne McGee; Massinass, Creeslough

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday, January 8 at 11am with Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

William Gerard Thomas, Donegal town



The death has taken place of William Gerard Thomas (Hatchet), Donegal Town, Ireland.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Eamonn at 17 St Joseph Avenue, Donegal town from 7pm on Thursday, January 7. Remains leaving his brother's residence on Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11 am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House and funeral Mass are private to family.

Annie Brennan (née O Donnell), Cashelnagore, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Annie Brennan (née O Donnell), Cashelnagore, Gortahork.



The death has occurred in St Eunan's Nursing home Letterkenny of Annie Brennan of Cashelnagore, Gortahork. Survived by her brother Bernard, nephews and nieces and friends. Her remains will be taken to Christ the King Church, Gortahork today wed the 6th for rosary at 4.00pm. Burial will take place on Thursday, January 7 in the adjacent cemetery after 11am requiem Mass. Rosary and Mass can be viewed live on http:www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to the hse and Government restrictions, the funeral will be private to family members only. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so on the link below.

Myles Cannon, Upper Ardsbeg, Gortahork



The death has taken place at his home of Myles Cannon, Upper Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains are reposing at his home in Ardsbeg. Removal from his home going to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Thursday for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 8pm. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only.

The Rosary, both nights, and the funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey





The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday, January 8 at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Mary’s Church,Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only,with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin





The death has taken place January 5 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 8 at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service.

Teresa Breslin (née Watters), Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Teresa Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara.

Much loved mother of Paddy Joe, Leo, Declan, Conal, Bernie and Rose, predeceased by her husband Con and son Gerard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters and sons in law, grandchildren and extended family members.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to H.S.E guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Myles Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork



The death has occurred at his home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Myles Cannon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose; his sons Paul and Stephen; his daughters Roslyn and Tracy; his brothers Dinny and Eddie and all his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relations and all his neighbours.

Myles is reposing at his home in Ardsbeg. Funeral on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Rosary will be said both nights at 8pm. The Rosary and the Funeral Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only.

Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Cannon, Dunlewey), son Peter, daughters Mary and Anne, brothers Charlie (London), James (London), Neil (Longford), sister Anna (Philadelphia) and extended family. Predeceased by his daughter Eileen R.I.P.

His remains will repose at his son Peter's house this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba's Church, Termon at 12 noon on Thursday, January 7 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties

The death has occurred of Richard Barrington, Meenamalragh, Glenties (formerly of Essex, England).

Richard passed away peacefully on Sunday in Donegal Hospice, aged 80 years, in the presence of his loving partner, Sue Ajmi.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Due to Covid restrictions, only ten mourners will be allowed into the funeral home itself.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel.

David, a retired Police officer in Scotland, is formerly from Alexandria, Dumbarton, Scotland. He was the dearly loved husband of Yvonne and loving father of his sons Gavin and Scott.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm on Thursday. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Scotland.

Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Gráinne Kelly, 3 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house, funeral Mass and burial are private to family and limited to 10 people. Gráinne’s funeral cortege will leave her mother Attracta’s residence, No 3 Glenview, on Saturday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Mass. Burial afterward in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Liam Gilmartin and Son Funeral Directors, Kinlough, 086 237 6372.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie