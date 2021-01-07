Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 7, 2021

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, January 7

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Mc Fadden, Milford

- Gerry Gillespie, Glencolmcille

- Paddy Crumlish, Manorcunningham and Gortahork

- Grainne McGee, Creeslough

- William Gerard Thomas, Donegal Town

- Annie Brennan (née O Donnell), Gortahork

- Myles Cannon, Gortahork

- Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey

- Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin

- Teresa Breslin, Ardara 

- Mary Ward, Burtonport

- Peter Doherty, Carrigart

- David Lindsay, Kerrykeel

- Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Michael Mc Fadden, Forquar, Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Michael Mc Fadden, Forquar, Milford.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. 

Gerry Gillespie, Meenasillagh, Glencolmcille

The non-covid related death has taken place of Gerry Gillespie, Meenasillagh, Glencolmcille.

Removal from his late residence on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to 10 people. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass will be streamed live by Margaret Rose Cunningham on her Facebook page.

Paddy Crumlish, Manorcunningham and Gortahork
 
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Crumlish, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham and formerly of Slievebuck, Ballyholey and Sruthán, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Columbus Church, Drumoghill at 11am on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the St Vincent De Paul Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Grainne McGee, Creeslough
 
The death has taken place of Grainne McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted. Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

William Gerard Thomas, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of William Gerard Thomas (Hatchet), Donegal Town, Ireland.

His remains will repose at the residence of his brother Eamonn at 17 St Joseph Avenue, Donegal Town from 7pm on Thursday.

The funeral will leave his brother's residence on Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House and funeral Mass are private to family.

Annie Brennan (née O Donnell), Cashelnagore, Gortahork 

The death has occurred in St Eunan's Nursing home Letterkenny of Annie Brennan of Cashelnagore, Gortahork.

Her remains reposed overnight at Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. 

Due to the hse and Government restrictions, the funeral will be private to family members only. Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Myles Cannon, Upper Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place at his home of Myles Cannon, Upper Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his home in Ardsbeg. Removal to Christ the King Church Gortahork will take place on Thursday for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only. Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey
 
The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of  Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

The funeral will leave her late residence on Friday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current  Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only,with a maximum of ten people permitted. The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. Mass can be viewed live via The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service

Teresa Breslin (née Watters), Ard Connell, Ardara 

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Teresa Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.  

Due to HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara 

Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her residence of Mary Ward, Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Doherty, Derriscleigh, Carrigart.

Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Termon at 12 noon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel 

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Lindsay, Carland Upper, Kerrykeel and late of Alexandria, Dumbarton, Scotland where he was a police officer prior to his retirement.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm on Thursday.

Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Scotland. 

Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Gráinne Kelly, 3 Glenview, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Mass followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery. 

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and Mass are private.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

