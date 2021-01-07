Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 7, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam Heekin, Sligo and late of Carrick and Malinmore

- Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington, Letterkenny

- Michael Mc Fadden, Milford

- Grainne McGee, Creeslough

- William Gerard Thomas, Donegal Town

- Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey

- Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin

- Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Liam Heekin, Yeats Heights, Sligo and late of Carrick and Malinmore

Mass of the Resurrection takes place on Friday at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private. Mass will be live streamed via http://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Cancer Support Centre at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington (née Porter), Dromore, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington née Porter (Ardstraw), Dromore, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Cortege leaving there at 1.30pm on Saturday travelling via Pluck and up the Nows, going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

Michael Mc Fadden, Forquar, Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Michael Mc Fadden, Forquar, Milford.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Grainne McGee, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Grainne McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted. Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

William Gerard Thomas, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of William Gerard Thomas (Hatchet), Donegal Town, Ireland.

His remains will repose at the residence of his brother Eamonn at 17 St Joseph Avenue, Donegal Town from 7pm on Thursday.

The funeral will leave his brother's residence on Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House and funeral Mass are private to family.

Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

The funeral will leave her late residence on Friday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted. The Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Michael Gamble, Sessiagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. Mass can be viewed live via The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service

Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Gráinne Kelly, 3 Glenview, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and Mass are private.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie