Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning , January 8, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Annie Cannon (nee O'Brien from Meenaclady) Her remains are being brought to her home in Ardsbeg Gortahork this Friday evening.

Requiem Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The wake, funeral and burial is strictly for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

John O'Brien, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of John O'Brien, Well Brae, Falcarragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon. Devoted father to Aishling, Siobhán, Christina and Aoife. Loving brother to Rose, Ann, Marjorie, Moira, Frances and Willie.

John will be missed by all his family, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his football team mates in Glenea United FC.

John's remains are reposing at his home in Falcarragh. Removal from there on Sunday morning 10th January going to Saint Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ falcarragh-parish-church

James Gallagher, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of James Gallagher, Saltpans, Rathmullan, January 7th 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, family Eamon, Gráinne, Martin, Mairead, Seamus, Damian and Orla, sons in law John and Declan, Sean, daughters in law Linda and Alison, grandchildren Aoife, Saoirse, Donagh, Grace, Ciara and Oisín, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 9th, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Rosary tonight, Thursday, January 7th, and tomorrow night, Friday, January 8th at 9pm. Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Paul Blaney. Milford

The death has occurred of Paul Bleney, Lough road, Milford. At Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Paul,dearly loved husband of May and loving father of Martin, Pauline and Karen.

Reposing at his daughter Pauline's residence in Letterkenny. Funeral leaving there at 10:50am on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations in-lieu to the Resident's Comfort Fund Hillcrest Nursing Home care of any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

In accordance with current Government Restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only. The Mass can be viewed from 1.30pm on St.Mary's, Fanavolty Facebook.

Deeply regretted by his wife ,son, daughters,daughter-in-law, brother Kevin, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and very many friends.

Liam Heekin, Sligo and late of Carrick and Malinmore

The death has occurred of Liam Heekin, Yeats Heights, Sligo and late of Carrick and Malinmore

Mass of the Resurrection takes place on Friday at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private. Mass will be live streamed via http://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Cancer Support Centre at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington (née Porter), Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington née Porter (Ardstraw), Dromore, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Cortege leaving there at 1.30pm on Saturday travelling via Pluck and up the Nows, going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

Michael McFadden, Forquar, Milford

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Michael McFadden, Forquar, Milford.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Grainne McGee, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Grainne McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted. Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

William Gerard Thomas, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of William Gerard Thomas (Hatchet), Donegal Town, Ireland.

His remains will repose at the residence of his brother Eamonn at 17 St Joseph Avenue, Donegal Town from 7pm on Thursday.

The funeral will leave his brother's residence on Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House and funeral Mass are private to family.

Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Molly Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey.

The funeral will leave her late residence on Friday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted. The Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Michael Gamble, Sessiagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Gamble Sessiagh, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Castlefin at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. Mass can be viewed live via The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service.

Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Gráinne Kelly, 3 Glenview, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and Mass are private.

