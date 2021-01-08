Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening , January 8, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus McHugh, Ballintra

- Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Rann na Feirste

- Jimmy Coyle, Glenties

- Annie Cannon, Gortahork

- John O'Brien, Falcarragh

- James Gallagher, Rathmullan

- Paul Blaney, Milford

- Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington, Letterkenny

- Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Seamus McHugh, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Seamus McHugh Lisminton, Ballintra.



Retired Postman. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mena, sons, Michael and Seamus, daughter, Margaret, daughter in law, Muireann, son in law Lester, granddaughter, Darcy, his brothers and sisters.

Reposing at his late residence until Sunday with removal to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current ongoing guidelines on Covid 19, house and funeral to remain private to family only.

Seamus's funeral mass can be streamed live on church services tv/ballintra

Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Rann na Feirste

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Tóin a' Bhaile, Rann na Feirste.

Sadly missed by his wife Nóra Bhán, his daughters; Suzanne and Nóirín, his sons; Hughie and Owenie, his sisters; Nellie Hernon, Kitty Uí Cholla and Nóra Brennan, his brother Neily, grandchildren; Dan, Clodagh, Ailbhe, Shauna, Darragh and Patrice and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, 10th of January, in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry at 11am followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Jimmy Coyle, Glenties

The sudden death has occurred of Jimmy Coyle. Tangavane, Edeninfagh, Glenties



Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary, Kitty, Ann, Bríd, Maggie, Rose, Winnie and Eileen, brothers John, Paddy and predeceased by his brother Joe.

Jimmy will repose at his home from 6 p.m today. His Funeral Mass will be at 12.15 p.m on Sunday, 10th January, in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ParishofIniskeel/

Due to H.S.E and Government Guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Annie Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Annie Cannon (nee O'Brien from Meenaclady) Her remains are being brought to her home in Ardsbeg Gortahork this Friday evening.

Requiem Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The wake, funeral and burial is strictly for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

John O'Brien, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of John O'Brien, Well Brae, Falcarragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon. Devoted father to Aishling, Siobhán, Christina and Aoife. Loving brother to Rose, Ann, Marjorie, Moira, Frances and Willie.

John will be missed by all his family, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his football team mates in Glenea United FC.

John's remains are reposing at his home in Falcarragh. Removal from there on Sunday morning 10th January going to Saint Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ falcarragh-parish-church

James Gallagher, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of James Gallagher, Saltpans, Rathmullan, January 7th 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, family Eamon, Gráinne, Martin, Mairead, Seamus, Damian and Orla, sons in law John and Declan, Sean, daughters in law Linda and Alison, grandchildren Aoife, Saoirse, Donagh, Grace, Ciara and Oisín, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 9th, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Rosary tonight, Thursday, January 7th, and tomorrow night, Friday, January 8th at 9pm. Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Paul Blaney, Milford

The death has occurred of Paul Blaney, Lough road, Milford. At Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Paul,dearly loved husband of May and loving father of Martin, Pauline and Karen.

Reposing at his daughter Pauline's residence in Letterkenny. Funeral leaving there at 10:50am on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations in-lieu to the Resident's Comfort Fund Hillcrest Nursing Home care of any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

In accordance with current Government Restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only. The Mass can be viewed from 1.30pm on St.Mary's, Fanavolty Facebook.

Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, brother Kevin, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and very many friends.

Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Margaret (Reba) Hetherington née Porter (Ardstraw), Dromore, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Cortege leaving there at 1.30pm on Saturday travelling via Pluck and up the Nows, going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o any family member.

Gráinne Kelly, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Gráinne Kelly, 3 Glenview, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and Mass are private.

