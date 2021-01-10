Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, January 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

- Colm Mac Giolla Bhríde (Colm Phaidí Jimí), Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair

- Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town

- Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries

- Seamus McHugh, Ballintra

- Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Rann na Feirste

- Jimmy Coyle, Glenties

- Annie Cannon, Gortahork

- John O'Brien, Falcarragh

- Alan Lodge, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham. Always remembered by nephews Derek Black (Blanketnook), Maurice Black (Rathmullan) and niece Sandra Black (Crieve Road, Carrigans). Deeply regretted by neighbours, friends and local community.

Edith's remains will arrive at all Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 5pm Monday, January 11 to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Colm Mac Giolla Bhríde (Colm Phaidí Jimí), Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place in Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Colm Mac Giolla Bhríde (Colm Phaidí Jimí), Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Sunday, January 10, at 2pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted to attend.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham





The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing home of Margaret Mc Crossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Saturday, January 9.

Funeral in all Saints Church, Newtoncunningham at 11 am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town



The death has taken place at his residence, of Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Aidan, Fintan and Coner, daughters Geraldine, Leone and Loretta. Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughters Regina and Bridget. Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence from 1pm, Saturday, January 9. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, family home is strictly private to family only and only 10 people permitted to attend the funeral. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard, Facebook page. Condolences can be left by clicking the condolence section below.

Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, January 11 at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Columbcille Village, C/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed lice on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Seamus McHugh, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Seamus McHugh Lisminton, Ballintra.



Retired Postman. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mena, sons, Michael and Seamus, daughter, Margaret, daughter in law, Muireann, son in law Lester, granddaughter, Darcy, his brothers and sisters.

Reposing at his late residence until Sunday with removal to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current ongoing guidelines on Covid 19, house and funeral to remain private to family only.

Funeral mass can be streamed live on church services tv/ballintra

Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Rann na Feirste

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Paidí Hiúdaí Aodh Mac Gairbheith, Tóin a' Bhaile, Rann na Feirste.

Sadly missed by his wife Nóra Bhán, his daughters; Suzanne and Nóirín, his sons; Hughie and Owenie, his sisters; Nellie Hernon, Kitty Uí Cholla and Nóra Brennan, his brother Neily, grandchildren; Dan, Clodagh, Ailbhe, Shauna, Darragh and Patrice and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 10, in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry at 11am followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.

Jimmy Coyle, Glenties

The sudden death has occurred of Jimmy Coyle. Tangavane, Edeninfagh, Glenties



Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary, Kitty, Ann, Bríd, Maggie, Rose, Winnie and Eileen, brothers John, Paddy and predeceased by his brother Joe.

His Funeral Mass will be at 12.15 pm on Sunday, January 10 in the Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ParishofIniskeel/

Due to H.S.E and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Annie Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Annie Cannon (nee O'Brien from Meenaclady) Her remains are being brought to her home in Ardsbeg Gortahork this Friday evening.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The wake, funeral and burial strictly for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

John O'Brien, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of John O'Brien, Well Brae, Falcarragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon. Devoted father to Aishling, Siobhán, Christina and Aoife. Loving brother to Rose, Ann, Marjorie, Moira, Frances and Willie.

John will be missed by all his family, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his football team mates in Glenea United FC.

John's remains are reposing at his home in Falcarragh. Removal from there on Sunday, January 10 going to Saint Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ falcarragh-parish-church

Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranolar of Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

