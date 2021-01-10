Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, January 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Marie Donaldson nee Robinson, London and Inch Island

- John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough

- Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

- Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town

- Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries

- Alan Lodge, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

James Michael Brennan, Dungloe



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Michael Brennan, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains will be repose on Monday, January 11 in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Ann Marie Donaldson nee Robinson, London and Inch Island





The death has taken place of Ann Marie Donaldson nee Robinson, London and formerly Baylett, Inch Island.



Much loved mother of Tina, Danny, Paul and Ryan. Loving daughter of Sarah and the late James Robinson and dear sister of Agnes, Noreen, James, Joe, John, Declan, Martin, Brian, Dorothy, Kathleen and Jacqueline.



Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough





The death has taken place of John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham. Always remembered by nephews Derek Black (Blanketnook), Maurice Black (Rathmullan) and niece Sandra Black (Crieve Road, Carrigans). Deeply regretted by neighbours, friends and local community.

Edith's remains will arrive at all Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 5pm Monday, January 11 to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing home of Margaret Mc Crossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Saturday, January 9.

Funeral in all Saints Church, Newtoncunningham at 11 am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town



The death has taken place at his residence, of Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal town. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Aidan, Fintan and Coner, daughters Geraldine, Leone and Loretta. Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughters Regina and Bridget. Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence from 1pm, Saturday, January 9. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, family home is strictly private to family only and only 10 people permitted to attend the funeral. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard, Facebook page. Condolences can be left by clicking the condolence section below.

Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, January 11 at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Columbcille Village, C/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed lice on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranolar of Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Removal from his home on Monday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough and Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Due to the current Goverment and HSE restrictions, the House, Church and Crematorium are private to family only. Condolences to the Lodge Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family Flowers only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

