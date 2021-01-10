OBITUARY: Funeral held on St. Stephen's Day of Hughie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on St Stephen’s Day of Hughie Ferry, Sheskinbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Affectionately better known locally as Hughie Phaidí Tharlaigh, he was one of a family of seven born to Paddy Tharlaigh Hiúdaí Ferry, Sheskinbeg and Annie Charlie (née O’Donnell) of Inis Meáin Island.

Hughie had a strong connection with the Roarty family which lived at Meenacappoge, a village on the outskirts of Dunlewey which is now abandoned.

Hughie’s death was the third bereavement suffered by the family in a space of ten months. His brother Jimmy passed away in February and another brother Manus who resided in England passed away during the summer.

Hughie was born on Inis Meáin Island on June 7, 1935. He spent the early years living with his grand-parents on the island.

Like so many young men of the area at the time he went to work in Scotland in his teen years. A diligent worker he later went to work in England.

After returning home in the early sixties he secured employment with Joe McMenamin and Sons Building Contractors on the construction of new factories on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

He also spent some years working as a painter with the late Joe Hiudaí Mhóir Ferry. He later secured work as a green keeper with the Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club at Magheragallon. During his time there he was responsible for the development of additional greens there.

He also spent some years working at the Gweedore United pitch at Carrickboyle. The football club has paid tribute to him for all his hard work during the time he spent working with them. He and the late Peter Hiudaí Bhiddy were responsible for much of the initial work undertaken at the pitch.

Gifted worker

He was a very gifted worker who could turn his hands at any task. During the mid 60’s he built a new home on a site down from his former home at Tobar na Corracha.

He was also a very neat and tidy individual. Up until very recent years he would cut his own turf with a one man spade. Each year he would be one of the first people in the area to have saved their turf crop. He loved the craic and he enjoyed life to the full. A quiet kind and friendly individual, he was a good neighbour.

His remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Sunday evening, December 27. His Requiem Mass was celebrated there on Monday, Dec 28. The main celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy. The lessons were read by An Dr. Ró Oirmh Ó Baoighill and Fr. Seán.

Hughie’s funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery and he was interred alongside his parents, Paddy and Annie and brother, Jimmy.

He was predeceased in April 1976 by his parents Paddy and Annie. They passed away within a space of three days of each other.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Mrs. Máire McCauley and by his brothers, Jimmy and Manus.

He is survived by three brothers, Charlie (Arás Ghaoth Dobhair, Derrybeg), Pádraig, (Sheskinbeg) and Mícheál (Sheskinbeg),sisters in-law, Bridget, Mary and Sarah Jondy Ferry, nephews, nieces, cousins and family circle, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.