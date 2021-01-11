Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, January 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mark Browne, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Liam Coyle, Buncrana

- Grace McHugh, Ballybofey

- Dinny Conaghan, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Ann Marie Donaldson nee Robinson, London and Inch Island

- John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough

- Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

- Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal Town

- Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries

- Alan Lodge, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Mark Browne, Crossroads, Killygordon



The sudden death has occurred of Mark Browne, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Much loved son of Joey and Siobhan, cherished brother of Jack, Ben and Daire. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, grandfathers Patsy Duffy and Benny Browne, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house, funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Liam Coyle, Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana



The death has occurred at his residence of Liam Coyle, Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Loving father of Brian, Seamus, William, Annmaire, John, Denis, Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide family circle.

Due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family members only please.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill at !0am on Wednesday.

Grace McHugh, Knock, Ballybofey



The death has occurred, peacefully, in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, of Grace McHugh, aged 4 years.

Beloved daughter of John J. and Maria, loving sister of Kate and Matthew, cherished grand-daughter of John and the late Mary (Gallagher) and Elizabeth and the late Sean (McHugh).

Grace will leave her late residence on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, for Mass of The Angels at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral cortège will travel via Mc Feely’s Brae and the back road to the Crossroads.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, both wake and funeral will take place privately. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, or Little Angels School, Letterkenny. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey (Funeral Director), 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

Deeply regretted and so dearly missed by her heartbroken daddy, mammy, sister, brother, grandad, granny, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.

Dinny Conaghan, Drumcannon, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dinny Conaghan, Drumcannon, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 10am.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.



The Mass can be viewed via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

James Michael Brennan, Fairhill, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Michael Brennan, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains will be repose on Monday, January 11 in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Ann Marie Donaldson, nee Robinson, London and Inch Island

The death has taken place of Ann Marie Donaldson, nee Robinson, London and formerly Baylett, Inch Island.



Much loved mother of Tina, Danny, Paul and Ryan. Loving daughter of Sarah and the late James Robinson and dear sister of Agnes, Noreen, James, Joe, John, Declan, Martin, Brian, Dorothy, Kathleen and Jacqueline.



Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough

The death has taken place of John Hunter, 3, Mulroy View, Carrigart and formerly Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Edith Black, Blanketnook, Newtowncunningham.

Always remembered by nephews Derek Black (Blanketnook), Maurice Black (Rathmullan) and niece Sandra Black (Crieve Road, Carrigans). Deeply regretted by neighbours, friends and local community.



Edith's remains will arrive at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 5pm on Monday to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing home of Margaret McCrossan, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham at 11am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at his residence of Joseph Boyle, Drumcliff, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Aidan, Fintan and Coner, daughters Geraldine, Leone and Loretta. Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughters Regina and Bridget. Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the family home is strictly private to family only and only 10 people are permitted to attend the funeral.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard, Facebook page.

Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Doherty, nee Grant, Ballintrieve, Drumfries.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, January 11 at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Columbcille Village, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed lice on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranolar of Alan Lodge, 5 Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Removal from his home on Monday at 11.45am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough and Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Due to the current Goverment and HSE restrictions, the house, church and crematorium are private to family only. Condolences to the Lodge Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

