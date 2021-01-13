Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, January 13, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

The death has taken place in his 94th year of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan



The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Finbar Whelan, 19 Foxes Glen, Milford, formerly Crumlin, Co Dublin

The sudden death has taken place of Finbar Whelan, 19 Foxes Glen, Milford and formerly Crumlin, Co Dublin. Remains will repose at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, January 14 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin on Saturday, January 16 at 4pm.

Cremation can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and cremation are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Denis McGonagle, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Denis McGonagle; Castle Avenue, Buncrana. Son of the Late Eddie and Teresa McGonagle. Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home. Removal from there at 1.40pm on Wednesday going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Ann Gallagher, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Ann Gallagher, Doonan, Donegal town and formerly of Carrick. Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick for funeral Mass at 12noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with H.S.E and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial is private to immediate family only. Ann’s funeral mass will be streamed live from this link https://www.facebook.com/margaret.r.cunningham

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, C/o any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.

Margaret McCarron née McMenamin, Raphoe



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Margaret McCarron née McMenamin, Magheraan Raphoe, wife of the late Dan McCarron. Mother of the late Frank McCarron.

Lovingly missed by her daughters Nan and Jetta and husband Bruce and daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Conor, Daniel, Annie, Kevin and Lisa, her sisters and brother Sally, Kate and Frank and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral from Kelly's Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Wednesday, January 13 going to St Eunan's Church Raphoe for 11 Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul society, Raphoe c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Ann-Marie Brennan (née Whyte), Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann-Marie Brennan (née Whyte) 13 Finnside Close, Lifford and formerly of 33 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 13 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Wheelchair Association

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy. Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

John Cronin, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in his 94th year, at Donegal Community Hospital, of John Cronin, Portnason, Ballyshannon and formerly of Macroom, Co. Cork.

Beloved husband to Breege, John will be sadly missed by family, friends and all those who knew him.

Funeral to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. The Mass will be streamed live on the Star of the Sea webcam at mcnmedia.tv.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital c/o family members John Ferry or Shauna Cooney and Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House private, please.

John Tinney, 14 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Tinney, 14 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Dorothy and much loved father of Jonathan, Richard and Janice, dearly loved brother of Meta, Doreen, Phyllis, Sam and Andy.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Serviceof Thanksgiving will be streamed live on Tuesday at 2pm via the Conwal Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ConwalParish/

Funeral arriving afterwards at Gortlee Cemetery for private interment.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the ICU department, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John McGuire, Ard na Greine Court, Stranorlar and late of Glasboloie, Ballintra

The death has taken place of John McGuire, Ard na Greine Court, Stranorlar and late of Glasboloie, Ballintra.

Funeral Mass this morning, Wednesday, in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. Due to current restrictions, the funeral is private to family members only. A live stream of John’s funeral mass will be available on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Messages of Condolence can be left on rip.ie. Enquiries to Darren McGee on 087 21 8483.Mary Gallagher McBride, Creeslough and Currane, Achill, Co Mayo

Mary Gallagher McBride, Creeslough and Currane, Achill, Co Mayo

The peaceful death has occurred at St Patrick’s Care Home, Baldoyle, Dublin of Mary Gallagher McBride, Creeslough and Currane, Achill, Co Mayo.

In accordance with current guidelines, Mary’s private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 15, at 11am at the Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church, Currane. Burial will follow in Polranny Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Mark Browne, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Mark Browne, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Much loved son of Joey and Siobhan, cherished brother of Jack, Ben and Daire. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, grandfathers Patsy Duffy and Benny Browne, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house, funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Liam Coyle, Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of Liam Coyle, Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Loving father of Brian, Seamus, William, Annmarie, John, Denis, Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide family circle.

Due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family members only please.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill at 10am on Wednesday.

Grace McHugh, Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred, peacefully, in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, of Grace McHugh, aged 4 years.

Beloved daughter of John J. and Maria, loving sister of Kate and Matthew, cherished grand-daughter of John and the late Mary (Gallagher) and Elizabeth and the late Sean (McHugh).

Grace will leave her late residence on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, for Mass of The Angels at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral cortège will travel via Mc Feely’s Brae and the back road to the Crossroads.



In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, both wake and funeral will take place privately. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, or Little Angels School, Letterkenny. Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey (Funeral Director), 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

Deeply regretted and so dearly missed by her heartbroken daddy, mammy, sister, brother, grandad, granny, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.

Dinny Conaghan, Drumcannon, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dinny Conaghan, Drumcannon, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 10am.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.



The Mass can be viewed via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Ann Marie Donaldson, née Robinson, London and Inch Island

The death has taken place of Ann Marie Donaldson, née Robinson, London and formerly Baylett, Inch Island.



Much loved mother of Tina, Danny, Paul and Ryan. Loving daughter of Sarah and the late James Robinson and dear sister of Agnes, Noreen, James, Joe, John, Declan, Martin, Brian, Dorothy, Kathleen and Jacqueline.



Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

