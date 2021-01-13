Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown

- Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown

- Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

- Stephen Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Catherine Coll, née Gallagher, Claggan, Portsalon, Fanad and formerly of Scotland

- Margaret Peggy McDyer, 2 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

- John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

- Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

- Finbar Whelan, 19 Foxes Glen, Milford, formerly Crumlin, Co Dublin

- Denis McGonagle, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

- George McConnell, Convoy

Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown

The death has occurred of Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown. Much loved and adored mother of Maureen, Bríd, Seamus, Martin, Ann, Finola, Sean, Harry, Cliodhna and Niamh.

She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving to Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, January 15, for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Nancy's Funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. Nancy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at this link and available on the local parish radio 108FM. House strictly private please. Thank you for your cooperation.

Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown

The death has occurred of Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Joe, daughters Orla and Alma, sons-in-law Peter and Gary, grandchildren Ellie, Lia, Molly, Joey and Moya, siblings Josephine, Kathleen, Angela, Carmel, Anastasia, Christina, Peter and Leonard, extended family, wonderful friends and neighbours.

In line with recent Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral to the maximum of 10 family members will take place on Friday, January 15, at 10am. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-mochtas.

Trudy’s funeral Cortège is expected to leave her home at 9.40am on Friday and will proceed to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown. Anyone wishing to line the route are welcome to do so, while observing all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of a face mask. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Mary Gallagher MacBride, Creeslough and formerly of Mountcharles and Achill.

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gallagher MacBride, Creeslough and formerly of Mountcharles and Achill.

The late May Gallagher was a retired teacher and is predeceased by Robert Gallagher. People are invited to make donations to the Donegal Historical Society or An Taisce rather than flowers. Donations can be given into the care of Charlie Gallagher Funeral Director, Currane, Achill 087 280 7170.

In line with current restrictions, Mary’s private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church, Currane. Burial will follow in Polranny cemetery.

Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary this evening Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday, at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Stephen Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Galway University Hospital of Stephen Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral from his late residence tomorrow, Thursday, going to St Baithins Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society C/O Any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Catherine Coll, née Gallagher, Claggan, Portsalon, Fanad and formerly of Scotland

The Peaceful death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine Coll, née Gallagher, Claggan, Portsalon, Fanad and formerly of Barrhead, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral from the residence of her son Sean, Cashelpreaghan, at 10.40am tomorrow, Thursday January 14 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Residents Comfort Fund care of any family member.

Margaret Peggy McDyer, 2 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Peggy McDyer, 2 Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from this evening Wednesday, January 13 at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Connells Church Glenties tomorrow, Thursday, January 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilraine Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.ie

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

The death has taken place in his 94th year of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Finbar Whelan, 19 Foxes Glen, Milford, formerly Crumlin, Co Dublin

The sudden death has taken place of Finbar Whelan, 19 Foxes Glen, Milford and formerly Crumlin, Co Dublin. Remains will repose at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, January 14 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin on Saturday, January 16 at 4pm.

Cremation can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and cremation are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Denis McGonagle, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Denis McGonagle; Castle Avenue, Buncrana. Son of the Late Eddie and Teresa McGonagle. Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home. Removal from there at 1.40pm on Wednesday going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy. Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

