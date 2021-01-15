Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, January 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleeen Connolly, Convoy

- Mary Ellen Boner, Burtonport

- Patrick Connolly, Dundalk and Carndonagh

- Nora McHugh, Dunkineely

- Katty Gamble, Lifford

- Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Jim Travers, Laghey

- Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Kilkenny and Inch Island

- Mary Maguire, Leitrim and Ramelton

- Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot

- Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

- Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

- George McConnell, Convoy

Kathleen Connolly, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Mrs Kathleen Connolly (nee Brolly), 5 Townparks, Convoy.

Remains reposing at her son’s residence; Paul and Patricia Connolly; 67 Thorndale, Letterkenny from today, Friday January 15th at 7pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, January 17th at 10am for 11am Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe travelling via Townparks, Convoy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on St Eunan’s Parish Church Raphoe Website.

Mary Ellen Boner, Burtonport

The death has taken place at her late residence of Mary Ellen Boner, (nee Brennan ) Tullyisland, Burtonport.

Wake & funeral are private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St Columbas Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Patrick Connolly, Dundalk and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Patrick Connolly, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh.



Peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken son Leo, son-in-law Paddy and grandchildren Dearbhla, Conor and Niamh. Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Monica.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken son, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers and entire family circle.

Funeral Service and burial are strictly private due to current Covid restrictions. Family flowers only, please.

Nora McHugh, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Nora McHugh (née McNern), Castleview, Dunkineely.



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Jim and Jeannie and brother Patsy. Much loved and adored wife of Jimmy, mother of Samantha, sister of Gerry, Eamon, Seamus, Margaret, Alice and Susan, mother in law of Francis and Nana of Luke, Kelly and Mia, brothers and sisters in law, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Facebook page 'Belong To Bruckless'.

Due to the current restrictions house and funeral private for family only.

Katty Gamble, Lifford

The death has taken place of Katty Gamble (née McGinley) on 15th January 2021 at her home, Rossgier, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Danny, much loved mother of Catherine, Desmond, Martin and Anne, dearly loved grandmother of Liam, Aoife, Dylan, Cora, Ryan, Lorcan, James and Harper and sister of Ita, Theresa, Dan, Louis, Brian

and the late Charlie, Margaret, Mary-Ellen and Jean.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (January 16th) at 5pm to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford

for Funeral Mass on Sunday (January 17th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Eugene Hegarty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty. Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, January 14th 2021, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Frances, Philomena and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 16th, at 11 am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Jim Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jim Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey.

Deeply regretted by his brother, Kevin, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, Stephen and Brian.

Removal on Saturday morning, to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Jim’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 973 4000.

Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Kilkenny and Inch Island



The peaceful death took place on Wednesday in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny of Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Inch Island.

Pre-deceased by her parents, Patrick and Brigid and her sister Brigid. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, Pat, Philip, Mary, Bernadine and Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and the Sisters of Mercy in Callan and the Southern Province.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Sr. Sheila’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 mourners only) on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Callan.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Sr. Sheila’s family and the Convent of Mercy Community would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Maguire (née Shannon), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim and Ramelton

The death has occurred of Mary Maguire (née Shannon) late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim.

She died peacefully in the gentle and kind care of the staff of Aras Ui Dhomnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Beloved wife of the late Alex Maguire and much loved mother of the late Barbara (Domoney). Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter-in-law Liza, son-in-law Finbarr, cherished granddaughters Sarah, Lucy and Ann extended family, friends and neighbours.

Mary's remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only. Funeral will be broadcast live on: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007672241636

Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Leo is survived by his loving wife Mai, daughter Elizabeth and son Brendan. He will be deeply mourned by his wife, son, daughter, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 16 in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www. churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the MOBILE option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death occurred on Monday, January 11 in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, late of Woodside Green, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Son of the late Paddy and Lizzy Moss.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place in his 94th year of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

