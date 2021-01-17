Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, January 17, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Thomas Creevy, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Thomas Creevy, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

Predeceased by his wife Claire, sadly missed by his children Samantha, Thomas, Francess, Darragh, Jonathan and Claire, daughters- and sons-in-law, grandchildren, family members in Mullingar and England, extended family and friends

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Leck Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on St Eunans Cathedral website

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rose Ann Hargadon (née Gillespie), Radharc Na Mara, Strandhill, Sligo / Glencolmcille / London

The death has occurred of Rose Ann Hargadon (née Gillespie), Radharc Na Mara, Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Lough Unshagh, Glencolmcille and Fulham, Palace Road, London.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, nephew Michael, niece Una, many friends and neighbours.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Strandhill, Co Sligo. Burial will follow in Saint Columba’s Cemetery, Cashel, Glencolmcille arriving at 1pm.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via http://stpatrickstrandhill.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of your choice at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Lala Shiels, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lala Shiels (née Sheridan) of Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Rathmullan.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her daughters Cathy, Mary and Mairead, sons Joseph (Galway) and Michael, sister Ann Cullen (Rathmullan), brother Patsy (Rathmullan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on facebook.com/KilmacrennanParish.Co.Donegal

Family flowers only.

Seamus Coyle, Ardsbeg, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus (Rua) Coyle, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his sons John, Paddy, Bernard, James, Hugo, Paul, Kevin and daughter Brídín, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen.

His remains will repose at his home on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. The funeral and wake will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork Facebook page.

May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo university Hospital of May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her infant son Martin. Much loved wife of Gordan. Loving mother of Declan, Gary, Eunan and Clodagh. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Lee, daughters-in-law Donna, Elaine and Lourde. Adored Granny to Amelia, Fergus, Eimear, Megan, Shannon, Orlaith and Niamh. Dear sister of Kay, John, Bernie, PJ, Margaret, Eddie, Fr Brendan, Liam and Teresa.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am with burial afterward in Abbey Cemetry.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house, Mass and burial are private. Funeral Mass on be veiwed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology unit Sligo Univeristy Hospital.

Margaret Collins, Tornabratley, Clonmany



The death has occurred of Margaret Collins Tornabratley, Clonmany.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church Clonmany.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Mass and interment are private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Eamonn, Spiddal, Galway / Carrick, Donegal

The death has occurred of Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Eamonn, Spiddal, Galway and late of Carrick



Taréis bháis ag a theach cónaithe tá an Dochtúir Conall Mac Cuinneagáin, as Baile Éamonn, An Spidéal ach as an gCarraig, Co Dhún na nGall ó dhúchas. Maireann a bhean céile Betty, a chlann Francis, Mary, Patrick, Cathy, Connell, Elizabeth agus Joanne, a ghar chlann, a dheirfiúracha Máire, Lucy agus Cáit, a dheartháir Micheál, cliamhaineacha, gaolta agus cáirde.

Beidh Aifreann na Sochraide ag 11 a chlog maidin Dé Luain agus don teaghlach amháin a bheadh an t-Aifreann mar gheall ar na srianta sláinte Covid 19. Cuirfear é i Reilig an Choilligh, ar an Spidéal taréis an t-Aifreann.

Is féidir Aifreann Na Sochraide a fheiceáil ar suíomh Idirlín an t-Séipéil, www.cilleinde.ie

Bláthanna ón gclann amháin agus is féidir siúntas a thabhairt do Ospís naGaillimhe.

Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Éamonn, Spiddal and formerly of Carrick, Co Donegal, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Betty, his children Francis, Mary, Patrick, Cathy, Connell, Elizabeth and Joanne, his adoring grandchildren, his sisters Máire, Lucy and Cáit, his brother Micheál, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his wider family and neighbours and friends

Requiem Mass will take place in Cill Éinne church Spiddal on Monday at 11 am with burial afterwards to Coilleach cemetery, Spiddal.

Family flowers only, donations to the Galway Hospice

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass can be viewed on the church webcam: www.cilleinde.ie

Kevin Doherty, Formerly Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Kevin Doherty, formerly Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his brothers Noel Doherty’s residence, No. 6, Páirc Na Coille.

Funeral from there on Monday morning going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen McDermott, Fahan

The death has taken place of Kathleen McDermott of 5 The Cottages, Church Brae, Fahan.

Loving mother of Marian, Lawrence, Bernie, Anne Marie and Jacqueline, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister Annie and the late Phyllis.

Funeral from her home on Monday to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for 11am Requiem Mass with nterment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral restricted to family only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death occurred in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, late of Woodside Green, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Son of the late Paddy and Lizzy Moss.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie