Obituary: Regretted death of John Cronin, Ballyshannon

Tributes paid after death of former bank official

John Cronin

The late John Cronin pictured with his wife Breege

Reporter:

Michael Daly

The death occurred last Monday of a much-loved Cork native, John Cronin, who made Portnason and Ballyshannon his home.
Formerly of Macroom, Co. Cork, John was in his 94th year. He passed away on Monday at Donegal Community Hospital. Beloved husband to Breege, John will be sadly missed by family, friends and all those who knew him.
A former bank official/manager, he also worked with Mulligans of The Mall, Ballyshannon. He was a great lover of nature and in particular had a great passion for the growing of native Irish trees, donating many young trees to young and old alike in the town and well beyond it.
In tributes this week many have referenced mature trees they now have in their gardens that were donated as saplings to them by John. In that way alone, his memory will live on. He will also be remembered for his easy way, his knowledge on many topics, his kindness, his care for others, manifest in his life-long involvement locally with St Vincent de Paul.
Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran with interment to St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon, following immediately afterwards.

