Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 19

Clive Burland, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Clive Burland, Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Patrick Ward, Glenties



The death has taken place of Patrick Ward (Paddy Ellen), Greenans, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 21 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties

Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle



The death has taken place at her home of Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 21 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Eileen McGoldrick, nee McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia



The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen Mc Goldrick, nee McMullan, formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

Funeral will take place in Philadelphia on Friday, January 22 at 4pm Irish time.

Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny





The death has taken place of Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in Saint Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Wednesday, January 20 at 11am followed by burial in Milford cemetery. The Mas can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions the funeral is restricted to 10 family members only.

John (Sean) Ward, Ballybofey and Burtonport



The death has taken place at his late residence of John (Sean) Ward, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, and formerly Burtonport.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, January 21st at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Terence Gallen, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Terence Gallen, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Much loved brother of Joe, Laurence, Ronnie and the late Finn, Maureen and Ava.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, January 20 at 11 am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Doherty, Clonmany



The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Private Nursing Home of Mary Doherty, 8 Riverside Park, Clonmany, formerly Claggin, Urris and Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Thursday, January 21 going to St Michael's Church,

Urris, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together facebook page.

Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

The death of the late Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry occurred on December 17, 2020.

Deeply regretted by his wife, family and his brother John Doyle in Dungloe.

Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

Donations in lieu, if so desired to Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland c/o Stephen Fitzpatrick Funeral Directors, 51 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, Co Down.

Alice Gamble, Emmets Park, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alice Gamble, Emmets Park, Castlefinn.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, January 19.

Funeral on Wednesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only if desired, donation in lieu to Medical 4 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kennedys Undertaker, Castlefinn.

In accordance with Government and HSE restrictions, the mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Kay Catterson (née Brennan) 16 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kay Catterson (née Brennan) 16 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 20 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Parkinson's Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Government Terrace, Letterkenny.

Survived by his wife Marian and daughter Kate. Deeply regretted by his family.

Cremation will take place in Toronto and will follow local government guidelines.

Edward Markey, late of Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and formerly of Lough Egish, Co Monaghan

The death has occurred of Edward Markey, late of Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and formerly of Lough Egish, Co Monaghan.

Funeral from Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlederg on Wednesday, January 20 at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE restrictions, the mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of ten people.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

John O Donnell (Big John ) of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of John O Donnell (Big John ) of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

John's remains will repose in Mc Glynns Funeral Parlour on Tuesday, January 19 from 3pm till 5pm and to St Bridget's Chapel, Lettermacaward at 6pm for prayers.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 20 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John's Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Lettermacaward and Doochary Parish Facebook pages.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people.

