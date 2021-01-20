Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey

- Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles

- Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar

- Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton

- John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad

- Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh

- Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo

- Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Annie Bradley,Roadside, Drumfries

- Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt

- Clive Burland, Killybegs

- Patrick Ward, Glenties

- Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle

- Eileen Mc Goldrick, nee McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia

- Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny

- John (Sean) Ward, Ballybofey and Burtonport

- Mary Doherty, Clonmany

- Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

- Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquiries to Jackie Carron, Funeral Director, on 087 973 4000.

Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles

The peaceful death of Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles has taken place at his residence. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Friday, going to St. John’s Church, Inver, for funeral service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar. Removal from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton.

Service of thanksgiving at 1pm on Friday, January 22 in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny with Committal afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Concern C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, service and committal are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad.

John's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 6pm on Thursday, January 21 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, January 22 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Residents Fund care of any family member.

Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ellen, daughters, Alison, Denise, Elaine and Aisling, brother Francis, sons-in-law, brother-in-law Eugene, sister-in-law Maire, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal from Sweeney's Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Thursday, Janaury 21 at 10.30am for Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Achill Sound at 11am. Funeral proceeding afterward to Glencoe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

House private please. Funeral will be private to family members only.

Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo. Jackie was loved and cherished by her entire family circle and close friends. Sadly missed by both her immediate and extended family and friends, in particular her daughter Kara and her son Thomas.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the funeral home, family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its way from McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday, January morning, at 10.20am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on the parish website.

Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra at her residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Removal from her late residence on Friday, arriving at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing regulations on Covid-19, the house and funeral are private to family, please. Only ten people permitted to attend funeral. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to the family can do so along the route from her late residence to the church, and on the morning of the funeral, while observing strict social distancing, using face coverings and adhering to hand hygiene practices. Marian’s Funeral Mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron funeral director, on 087 973 400

Sally O'Regan Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally O'Regan Ballina, Falcarragh.

Remains are reposing in her daughter Mary's house in Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Removal from there after 12am Funeral Mass going to St Finian's cemetery for private burial.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Messages of sympathy may be left on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Annie Bradley, Roadside, Drumfries

The death has taken place of Annie Bradley,Roadside, Drumfries.

Removal From Porter's Funeral Home, Meenagorey on Wednesday, January 20 at 1.45 going to St Mary's Church Cockhill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at her home of Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt.

Requiem Mass Thursday, January 21 in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines; wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Sadie's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/burt

Clive Burland, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Clive Burland, Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Patrick Ward, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patrick Ward (Paddy Ellen), Greenans, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 21 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 21 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Eileen McGoldrick, née McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen Mc Goldrick, née McMullan, formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

Funeral will take place in Philadelphia on Friday, January 22 at 4pm Irish time.

Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in Saint Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Wednesday, January 20 at 11am followed by burial in Milford cemetery. The Mas can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions the funeral is restricted to 10 family members only.

John (Sean) Ward, Ballybofey and Burtonport

The death has taken place at his late residence of John (Sean) Ward, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, and formerly Burtonport.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, January 21 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Doherty, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Private Nursing Home of Mary Doherty, 8 Riverside Park, Clonmany, formerly Claggin, Urris and Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Thursday, January 21 going to St Michael's Church,

Urris, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together facebook page.

Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

The death of the late Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry occurred on December 17, 2020.

Deeply regretted by his wife, family and his brother John Doyle in Dungloe.

Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

Donations in lieu, if so desired to Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland c/o Stephen Fitzpatrick Funeral Directors, 51 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, Co Down.

Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Government Terrace, Letterkenny.

Survived by his wife Marian and daughter Kate. Deeply regretted by his family.

Cremation will take place in Toronto and will follow local government guidelines.

