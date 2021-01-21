Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 21, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Mc Anaw, Glenties and formerly of Donegal Town

- Nan Gallagher (née Breslin), Glenties and late of Ardara

- Bernadette Doherty, Bundoran

- Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey

- Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles

- Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar

- Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton

- John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad

- Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh

- Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo

- Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Sally O'Regan Ballina, Falcarragh

- Annie Bradley,Roadside, Drumfries

- Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt

- Patrick Ward, Glenties

- Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle

- Eileen Mc Goldrick, nee McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia

- Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny

- John (Sean) Ward, Ballybofey and Burtonport

- Mary Doherty, Clonmany

- Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

- Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

Margaret Mc Anaw, Drumnasillagh, Glenties and formerly Clarlougheske, Donegal Town



The death has occurred peacefully in Brentwood Manor of Margaret Mc Anaw, Drumnasillagh, Glenties, and formerly Clarlougheske, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing in St Agatha’s Church, Clar where Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to government advice & HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass and burial are private.

Nan Gallagher (née Breslin), Dr McCloskey Crescent and formerly Glen Road, Glenties and late of Ardara



The death has occurred of Nan (The Brook) Gallagher (née Breslin), Magumna, Ardara, Dr Mc Closkey Crescent, formerly Glen Road Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and young son Pat, her six brothers and six sisters. Survived by her brother Gerry Breslin (Carrick), her many nieces and nephews, her dear friend Mary Ellen Gavigan and family, and all the Gallagher family (Glenties).



Her remains are reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties, arriving 6pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, with internment in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the removal and funeral are private to family only. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Bernadette Doherty, 3 Church Road, Bundoran



The death has occurred peacefully at home of Bernadette Doherty, 3 Church Road, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sons William, Gerard, Peter, John, Diarmaid and Paul, her daughter Helen, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Eithne, Marion, Dianne, Liz, Jill and Anna, her 21 beloved grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing privately at home for family only. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the current goverment and HSE restrictions the house, church and cemetery is private to family only, please.

Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at www.magheneparish.ie

Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Delia, son Martin, brothers John, Jimmy, Brian, Kevin and sister Mamie, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Paddy, Hugh and sister Anne Marie.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, with removal on Friday, to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for 1pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing regulations regarding Covid-19, house and funeral are private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles

The peaceful death of Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles has taken place at his residence.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Friday, going to St John’s Church, Inver, for funeral service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Mary Diver, née Griffin, Bavin, Kilcar.

Removal from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon followed by interment in Kilcar cemetery.

Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isabel Kee née Mortimer, Hazel View, Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Ramelton.

Service of thanksgiving at 1pm on Friday in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny with Committal afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, service and committal are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Concern C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad.

John's remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 6pm on Thursday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Residents Fund care of any family member.

Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Hugo Boyle Achill Sound, Mayo and Falcarragh.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ellen, daughters, Alison, Denise, Elaine and Aisling, brother Francis, sons-in-law, brother-in-law Eugene, sister-in-law Maire, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal from Sweeney's Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Thursday at 10.30am for Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Achill Sound at 11am. Funeral proceeding afterward to Glencoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Funeral will be private to family members only.

Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Jackie Britton, née Taggart, Pettigo.

Sadly missed by both her immediate and extended family and friends, in particular her daughter Kara and her son Thomas.

The funeral cortege will leave McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co Fermanagh on Thursday, January morning at 10.20am, arriving at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines the funeral home, family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private. Mass can be viewed live on the parish website.

Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra at her residence.

Removal from her late residence on Friday, arriving at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing regulations on Covid-19, the house and funeral are private to family, please. Mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Sally O'Regan Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally O'Regan Ballina, Falcarragh.

Remains are reposing in her daughter Mary's house in Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Removal from there after 12am Requiem Mass going to St Finian's cemetery for private burial.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Annie Bradley, Roadside, Drumfries

The death has taken place of Annie Bradley,Roadside, Drumfries.

Remains reposed overnight at St Mary's Church Cockhill. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at her home of Sadie McGrath, Carrowen, Burt.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt, followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines the wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/burt

Patrick Ward, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patrick Ward (Paddy Ellen), Greenans, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Jean McCarron, Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Eileen McGoldrick, née McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen Mc Goldrick, née McMullan, formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

Funeral will take place in Philadelphia on Friday at 4pm Irish time.

Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Frank (Elvis) McGrory, Kerrykeel and Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Milford cemetery.

Due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions the funeral is restricted to 10 family members only. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

John (Sean) Ward, Ballybofey and Burtonport

The death has taken place at his late residence of John (Sean) Ward, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, and formerly Burtonport.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/

Mary Doherty, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Private Nursing Home of Mary Doherty, 8 Riverside Park, Clonmany, formerly Claggin, Urris and Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Thursday going to St Michael's Church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum of 10 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together facebook page.

Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Government Terrace, Letterkenny.

Survived by his wife Marian and daughter Kate. Deeply regretted by his family.

Cremation will take place in Toronto and will follow local government guidelines.

