Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Danny O'Donnell, An Bun Beag, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Danny O'Donnell (Danny Chonaill), Cnoc An Stollaire, An Bun Beag.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nóra, his daughters; Bríd, and Ann, his son Connie, his brother Connie, his grandchildren; Eugene, Martin, Nóirín, Patricia, Paul and Máire Ann, great-grandchildren, and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, 23rd of January, in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm. Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page Saturday, 23rd of January, at 1pm.

Tony Mc Cauley, Meenacuing, Gweedore



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Mc Cauley, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Treasa, daughter Donna, son-in-law Fortune, grandson TJ, brothers Connie and Pat, sister Noreen and extended family.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Friday from 4pm to 6.30pm. Removal afterwards to St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only. Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty

Funeral Director Facebook page.

John Mc Cole, "Red Brae" Narin, Portnoo



The death has taken place suddenly at his residence of John Mc Cole, "Red Brae" Narin, Portnoo.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Aidan and David, daughters Sheena, Seline, Elizabeth and Charlotte. Sadly missed by his sisters, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am and arriving at St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and government guidelines the family home is private to family only and Mass is restricted to 10 people only.

Crawford Pyper of 3, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton

The death has at Brindley Manor Nursing Home of occurred of Crawford Pyper of 3, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his sister Sadie Brown, brothers Noel, Tommy, Willie and Isaac, relatives and very many friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, on Friday at 11am, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private with a maximum of 10 people permitted to Requiem Mass.

Anna O’Faherty (née O’Kane) Greystones, Co Wicklow and formerly of Killygordon

The death has occurred in St Vincent's Hospital of Anna O'Faherty (née O'Kane) of Greystones, Wicklow and formerly of Killygordon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal and her baby daughter Catherine. Much loved mother of Paul, Denis, Mary, Donal and Peter. She will be greatly missed by her family; daughters-in-law Antoinette, Liz and Melissa and son-in-law John. Treasured Nana to Rory, Louis, Alison, Jane, Ciaran, Susie, Orla, Eoin, Ryan, Lucy and Zoe. Loving GG to James and Ailbhe. Also missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends especially those at Errigal and Greystones bridge clubs, her close friend and companion Marie, devoted carers Daisy, Hydie and Eileen and all at Greystones Home Help.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be private but can be viewed online. Details have not yet been announced

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Catherine’s Association, Newcastle, Co Wicklow.

Fionnuala Sherry, Magheraboy, Carrickmacross, Monaghan and late of Letterkenny



The death has occurred suddenly are her residence of Fionnuala Sherry, Letterkenny and formerly of Magheraboy, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

Predeceased by her beloved father Eddie, mother Roisin and brother Eddie. Sadly missed and remembered by her heartbroken sons Padhraic, Shane, Micheal and Fionntaín Marron and their loving father Michael Marron, adored granddaughter Éireann and Grandson Darragh. Forever missed by her sisters Yvonne and Maire, brothers Owen, Pat, and Dermot, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Sadie, relatives, neighbours and her many friends in Letterkenny and Carrickmacross.

The cortège will leave Deery’s Funeral Home on Friday afternoon to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and in respect of Government Guidelines for Level 5, there will be no public wake and the funeral and burial will be private. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at CarrickmacrossParish.ie

Margaret Mc Anaw, Drumnasillagh, Glenties and formerly Clarlougheske, Donegal Town



The death has occurred peacefully in Brentwood Manor of Margaret Mc Anaw, Drumnasillagh, Glenties, and formerly Clarlougheske, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing in St Agatha’s Church, Clar where Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to government advice & HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass and burial are private.

Nan Gallagher (née Breslin), Dr McCloskey Crescent and formerly Glen Road, Glenties and late of Ardara



The death has occurred of Nan (The Brook) Gallagher (née Breslin), Magumna, Ardara, Dr Mc Closkey Crescent, formerly Glen Road Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and young son Pat, her six brothers and six sisters. Survived by her brother Gerry Breslin (Carrick), her many nieces and nephews, her dear friend Mary Ellen Gavigan and family, and all the Gallagher family (Glenties).



Her remains are reposing overnight at St Connell's Church, Glenties. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, with internment in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the removal and funeral are private to family only. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Bernadette Doherty, 3 Church Road, Bundoran



The death has occurred peacefully at home of Bernadette Doherty, 3 Church Road, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sons William, Gerard, Peter, John, Diarmaid and Paul, her daughter Helen, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Eithne, Marion, Dianne, Liz, Jill and Anna, her 21 beloved grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing privately at home for family only. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the current goverment and HSE restrictions the house, church and cemetery is private to family only, please.

Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at www.magheneparish.ie

Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey, Trummon West, Barr, Laghey.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Delia, son Martin, brothers John, Jimmy, Brian, Kevin and sister Mamie, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Paddy, Hugh and sister Anne Marie.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, with removal on Friday, to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for 1pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing regulations regarding Covid-19, house and funeral are private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles

The peaceful death of Willie Graham, Gortward, Mountcharles has taken place at his residence.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Friday, going to St John’s Church, Inver, for funeral service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page.

John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of John Mc Kinley, Araheera, Fanad.

John's remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 6pm on Thursday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Residents Fund care of any family member.

Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Marian McGarrigle, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra at her residence.

Removal from her late residence on Friday, arriving at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing regulations on Covid-19, the house and funeral are private to family, please. Mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Eileen McGoldrick, née McMullan, Convoy and Philadelphia

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen Mc Goldrick, née McMullan, formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

