Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, January 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin / Fanad

- John Ferry, Clonbara, Falcarragh

- Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton

- Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

- John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office, Manorcunningham

- Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

- Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin/Meath

- Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville

- Danny O'Donnell, Gaoth Dobhair

- Tony McCauley, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- John McCole, Narin

- Anna O’Faherty (née O’Kane) Greystones, Co Wicklow and formerly of Killygordon

- Eileen McGoldrick, (née McMullan), Convoy and Philadelphia



Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad

The death has occurred of Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad, Donegal and formerly of Sessiagh, Fanad. She died on January 21, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Lusk Community Unit.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph. Sarah will be sadly missed by her children Paul and Fatima, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Frances, sister-in-law Ann, her cherished grandchildren Chloe, Ciara, Calem, Orianne, Lucy, Roisin and Joseph, her many nieces, nephews, relatives and special friend and carer Ann.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 25 at 10am which may be viewed online at stannesparishshankill.com.



John Ferry, Clonbara, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John Ferry, Funeral Director, Clonbara, Falcarragh. His remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Saturday January 23.

Funeral Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, January 24 at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church



Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford of Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Eileen, Maria, Kathleen, Ann, James, Susan and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Susie Mc Fadden, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family only.

Remains will repsoe at her home. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, January 24, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Castleross Retirement Village, late of Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Glenvar, Co Donegal. Peacefully on Thursday, January 21, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Barney, brothers Paddy, Tony, Eddie (Donegal) and sister Annie McGinley (Glasgow). Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her brothers John and Liam (Letterkenny), sisters Sophia (Rathmullan) and Mary-Ellen (Nottingham), her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

Following the HSE and Government Guidelines for Level 5, there will be no public wake as Bridie’s funeral and burial will be celebrated privately by her family (limited to ten).

Funeral arrangements later.



John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridie and brother Jim. Deeply missed by loving sisters Breege, Manorcunningham, Kate, Manorcunningham, Sheila, New York, Noreen, Killyclug and Emer, Tullygay, brother Paul, New York, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends, Donegal and New York.

His remains will be reposing at his sister Noreen and brother-in-law Kevin Harleys’ residence at Killyclug, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, January 24, at 11.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on: www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Funeral cortege will travel from there, via the Old Post Office, Manorcunningham and down through the village at 1.30pm, going to St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill for interment in the family plot.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot



The death has occurred of Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot. Beloved husband of the late Bríd and dear father of Brian, Stephen, Patricia, Mark, Fiona, Tracey, Karen and the late Paul.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will taken place tomorrow, Sunday, January 24, in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Patsy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Kathleen will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated Wednesday morning next, January 27, in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.



Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin/Meath

The death has occurred of Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/ Donegal/Dublin/Meath, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Thursday, January 21.

Beloved husband of the late Irene. Treasured father to Fearghal (Siobhan), Fiona O’Halpin (Barry), Siobhan Brady (Paul), Damian (Lorna) Cathal and Emmet (Elaine).

Devoted grandfather to his thirteen grandchildren. Brother to Vera McCann and the late, May, Elizabeth, Agnes, Patrick, Cassie Hackett, Barney, Winnie, Dan, Gertie Cassidy and Teresa Treanor.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be strictly private and the funeral limited to 25 persons

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Dementia NI c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. The Funeral Mass may be viewed via the Drumragh Parish webcam at 11am tomorrow, Sunday, January 24.

Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville

The peaceful death has taken place of Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville.

House strictly private to family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com tomorrow, Sunday morning, January 24 at 10am

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, burial strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Danny O'Donnell, An Bun Beag, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Danny O'Donnell (Danny Chonaill), Cnoc An Stollaire, An Bun Beag.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nóra, his daughters; Bríd, and Ann, his son Connie, his brother Connie, his grandchildren; Eugene, Martin, Nóirín, Patricia, Paul and Máire Ann, great-grandchildren, and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place today, Saturday, January 23, in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm. Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook.

Tony McCauley, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony McCauley, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Treasa, daughter Donna, son-in-law Fortune, grandson TJ, brothers Connie and Pat, sister Noreen and extended family.

Requiem Mass takes place this Saturday morning, January 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Level 5 restrictions, the funeral is strictly private to family only. Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

John McCole, Red Brae, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place suddenly at his residence of John McCole, Red Brae, Narin, Portnoo.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Aidan and David, daughters Sheena, Seline, Elizabeth and Charlotte. Sadly missed by his sisters, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Removal from his residence today Saturday, at 11.30am and arriving at St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and Government guidelines the family home is private to family only and Mass is restricted to 10 people only.

Anna O’Faherty (née O’Kane) Greystones, Co Wicklow and formerly of Killygordon

The death has occurred in St Vincent's Hospital of Anna O'Faherty (née O'Kane) of Greystones, Wicklow and formerly of Killygordon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal and her baby daughter, Catherine. Much loved mother of Paul, Denis, Mary, Donal and Peter. She will be greatly missed by her family; daughters-in-law Antoinette, Liz and Melissa and son-in-law John. Treasured Nana to Rory, Louis, Alison, Jane, Ciaran, Susie, Orla, Eoin, Ryan, Lucy and Zoe. Loving GG to James and Ailbhe. Also missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends especially those at Errigal and Greystones bridge clubs, her close friend and companion Marie, devoted carers Daisy, Hydie and Eileen and all at Greystones Home Help.

Funeral Mass takes place at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones at 12pm today, Saturday, January 23. It can be viewed online at: www.greystonesparish.ie and will be followed by burial at Redford Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be private but can be viewed online.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Catherine’s Association, Newcastle, Co Wicklow.

Eileen McGoldrick, (née McMullan), Convoy and Philadelphia

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen McGoldrick, (née McMullan), formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

