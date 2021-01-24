Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sarah Conaghan (née Lawlor) Arranmore Island

- Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

- Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore

- Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh

- Patrick “Packie” Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

- Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin / Fanad

- John Ferry, Clonbara, Falcarragh

- Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton

- Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

- John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office, Manorcunningham

- Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

- Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin/Meath

- Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville

- Eileen McGoldrick, (née McMullan), Convoy and Philadelphia



Sarah Conaghan (née Lawlor) Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny of Sarah Conaghan (Lawlor) Arranmore Island.

Remains leaving McGlynn’s Funeral Home today, Sunday, January 24 at 2pm going on the 2.30pm ferry to Arranmore Island.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, house will be strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans



She passed away suddenly and predeceased by her husband Stephen by ten days and will be lovingly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government Covid guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving her late residence tomorrow morning, Monday, January 25, going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe

Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son John, daughters; Helen, Moira, Kathleen and Annette, sister Nell and extended family.

He will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, January 25, in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Cnoc Fola at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page on Monday at 11am.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh.

His remains will be reposing at Carton’s Funeral Home. The Rosary will take place today, Sunday, January 24, at 9pm in St Finian's Church.

Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow, Monday, January 25 at 11am also in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on: MCNMedia.tv/camerastfinianschurchfalcarragh.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Patrick “Packie” Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Patrick “Packie” Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at his residence, non-Covid related.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to Darren McGee on (087) 221 8483

Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad

The death has occurred of Sarah Abeton, (née McGrenaghan), Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad, Donegal and formerly of Sessiagh. She died on January 21, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Lusk Community Unit.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph. Sarah will be sadly missed by her children Paul and Fatima, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Frances, sister-in-law Ann, her cherished grandchildren Chloe, Ciara, Calem, Orianne, Lucy, Roisin and Joseph, her many nieces, nephews, relatives and special friend and carer, Ann.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, January 25 at 10am which may be viewed online at stannesparishshankill.com.

John Ferry, Clonbara, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of John Ferry, Funeral Director, Clonbara, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh today, Sunday, January 24, at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford of Mary Friel, 164 St Mary`s Terrace, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Eileen, Maria, Kathleen, Ann, James, Susan and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Susie Mc Fadden, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday, January 24, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link:https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Castleross Retirement Village, late of Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Glenvar, Co Donegal. Peacefully on Thursday, January 21, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Barney, brothers Paddy, Tony, Eddie (Donegal) and sister Annie McGinley (Glasgow). Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her brothers John and Liam (Letterkenny), sisters Sophia (Rathmullen) and Mary-Ellen (Nottingham), her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

There will be an opportunity for neighbours and friends to pay their respects by lining the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, from Laurel Hill Place as Bridie’s funeral cortège travels to St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney for requiem mass tomorrow, Monday morning, January 25, at 12 noon continuing on to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oram afterwards, where Bridie will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Barney.

The funeral mass can be viewed via: https://www.churchservices.tv/muckno

Following the HSE and Government Guidelines for Level 5, there will be no public wake as Bridie’s funeral and burial will be celebrated privately by her family (limited to ten).

John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of John McDonagh, Brooklyn, New York and formerly Manorcunningham Post Office. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridie and brother Jim. Deeply missed by loving sisters Breege, Manorcunningham, Kate, Manorcunningham, Sheila, New York, Noreen, Killyclug and Emer, Tullygay, brother Paul, New York, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends, Donegal and New York.

His remains are reposing at his sister Noreen and brother-in-law Kevin Harleys’ residence at Killyclug, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there today, Sunday, January 24, at 11.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Funeral cortege will travel from there, via the Old Post Office, Manorcunningham and down through the village at 1.30pm, going to St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill for interment in the family plot.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot



The death has occurred of Patsy McLafferty, 9 The Cottages, Burnfoot. Beloved husband of the late Bríd and dear father of Brian, Stephen, Patricia, Mark, Fiona, Tracey, Karen and the late Paul.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will taken place today, Sunday, January 24, in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Patsy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Kathleen will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated Wednesday morning next, January 27, in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.



Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin/Meath

The death has occurred of Cathal Murray, Omagh, Tyrone/ Donegal/Dublin/Meath, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Thursday, January 21.

Beloved husband of the late Irene. Treasured father to Fearghal (Siobhan), Fiona O’Halpin (Barry), Siobhan Brady (Paul), Damian (Lorna) Cathal and Emmet (Elaine).

Devoted grandfather to his thirteen grandchildren. Brother to Vera McCann and the late, May, Elizabeth, Agnes, Patrick, Cassie Hackett, Barney, Winnie, Dan, Gertie Cassidy and Teresa Treanor.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be strictly private and the funeral limited to 25 persons

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Dementia NI c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. The Funeral Mass may be viewed via the Drumragh Parish webcam at 11am today, Sunday, January 24.

Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville

The peaceful death has taken place of Noreen McConnell (née Walsh) River Row, Moville.

House strictly private to family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com today, Sunday, January 24 at 10am

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, burial strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Eileen McGoldrick, (née McMullan), Convoy and Philadelphia

The death has taken place in Philadelphia of Eileen Mc Goldrick, (née McMullan), formerly of Convoy.

Sister of John and Robert McMullan, Convoy and Margaret Sproule, Castlefin.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie