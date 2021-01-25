Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning January 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara

- Helen Murphy, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town

- Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill

- Katie McGeady, Errarooey, Falcarragh

- Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Armagh

- Nellie O'Donnell (née Duffy), Dromore, Letterkenny

- James (Seamus) McGrath McGrath, Glincool, Ballincollig and late of London and Pettigo

- Colm Gillespie, Stranabrooey, Derrybeg, Gweedore

- Sarah Conaghan (née Lawlor) Arranmore Island

- Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

- Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore

- Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh

- Patrick “Packie” Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

- Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin / Fanad

- Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

- Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Baby Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara.

Beloved daughter of Janeks and Akvile Boze and cherished sister of Jessica. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family relatives neighbours and friends.

"Our little girl Rebecca Boze born on 16/11/2020 passed away on 23/01/2021 at Letterkenny Hospital. We were so blessed to have her in our lives, she brought so much joy to our family the day she was born. Our angel will always be with us. She will be missed and never forgotten."

Funeral arrangements later

Helen Murphy, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Helen Murphy, Drumrooske, Donegal Town, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26, at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and Funeral Mass are private to family.

Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crerand

Stackernagh, Churchill. Peacefully in the caring hands of the staff at the Donegal Hospice.

Predecessed by loving wife Peggy and daughter Margaret Rose. Devoted father to daughters Marie Browne (Moneen, Cloghan), Anne McMonagle (Glendowan) and son Patrick (Glenkerragh).

Fondly remembered by grandchildren Lisa, Claire and Darren Browne, Michaela McMonagle, Leigh, Nicole, Paul, Callum Crerand and great granddaughter Chloe. Sadly missed by his extended family, good neighbors and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at at 11am on Wednesday, January 27 and can be viewed on churchservises.tv/glenswilly . It will be followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Katie McGeady, Errarooey, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Katie McGeady, Errarooey, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26 at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on MCNmedia.tv/camera/stfinianschurchfalcarragh.

Rosary tonight, Monday at 9pm in St Finian's Church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred of Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Armagh.

Suddenly at home. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin”s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Nellie O'Donnell (née Duffy), Dromore, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Saturday, January 23 2021 of Nellie O’Donnell, (née Duffy), Dromore, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by husband Bobby and daughter Teresa McCrabbe. Deeply missed by loving daughters Noleen Sceffington, England, Margaret O’Neill, Kildare, Evelyn Gallagher, Dromore, sons James, Letterkenny, Joe, England, Desmond, England, Gerard, Letterkenny and Stephen, Dromore, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her daughter Evelyn Gallagher’s residence at Dromore, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and, at the request of the deceased, the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

James (Seamus) McGrath McGrath, Glincool, Ballincollig and late of London and Pettigo

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) McGrath McGrath Glincool, Ballincollig and late of London and Pettigo

He passed away on January 23, in the presence of his wife at Cork University Hospital. James (Seamus), was the beloved husband of Olive, brother of the late Mary, Bernie and Francis and brother-in-law of the late James Foley.

He will be so deeply missed by Olive who has always been by his side, his sister Mena, brothers-in-law David, Gerard, Noel and Martin, sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret, Bina and Angela, nieces, nephews, his extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines his funeral will be private. Requiem Mass will be live streamed tomorrow, Tuesday at 1pm in the Church of St Mary and St. John, Ballincollig on the following link. https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig.

Colm Gillespie, Stranabrooey, Derrybeg, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Colm Gillespie (Colm Dhónaill Neddy), Stranabrooey, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place today, Monday, January 25 in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page tomorrow at 1pm.

Sarah Conaghan (née Lawlor) Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny of Sarah Conaghan (Lawlor) Arranmore Island.

Funeral tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26 at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, house will be strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Patricia Brown, Dunmore, Carrigans



She passed away suddenly and predeceased by her husband Stephen by ten days and will be lovingly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government Covid guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving her late residence this morning, Monday, January 25, going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe

Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mickey McGeady, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son John, daughters; Helen, Moira, Kathleen and Annette, sister Nell and extended family.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, January 25, in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Cnoc Fola at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page today at 11am.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Doogan, Upper Moyra, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass takes place today, Monday, January 25 at 11am also in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on: MCNMedia.tv/camerastfinianschurchfalcarragh.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.



Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at his residence, non-Covid related. Reposing at his late residence.

Going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning, Janaury 27 for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Mass can be viewed on: churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Darren McGee or any family member. Enquiries to Darren McGee on (087) 221 8483

Sarah Abeton (née McGrenaghan) Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad

The death has occurred of Sarah Abeton, (née McGrenaghan),

Portmarnock, Dublin/Fanad, Donegal and formerly of Sessiagh. She died on January 21, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Lusk Community Unit.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph. Sarah will be sadly missed by her children Paul and Fatima, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Frances, sister-in-law Ann, her cherished grandchildren Chloe, Ciara, Calem, Orianne, Lucy, Roisin and Joseph, her many nieces, nephews, relatives and special friend and carer Ann.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place today, Monday, January 25 at 10am which may be viewed online at stannesparishshankill.com.

Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Monaghan/Glenvar

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McCaughey (née McCloskey), Castleross Retirement Village, late of Laurel Hill Place, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Glenvar, Co Donegal. Peacefully on Thursday, January 21, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Barney, brothers Paddy, Tony, Eddie (Donegal) and sister Annie McGinley (Glasgow). Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her brothers John and Liam (Letterkenny), sisters Sophia (Rathmullan) and Mary-Ellen (Nottingham), her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

There will be an opportunity for neighbours and friends to pay their respects by lining the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, from Laurel Hill Place as Bridie’s funeral cortège travels to St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, for Requiem mass today, Monday morning, January 25, at 12 noon continuing on to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oram afterwards, where Bridie will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Barney.

The funeral mass can be viewed via: https://www.churchservices.tv/muckno

Following the HSE and Government Guidelines for Level 5, there will be no public wake as Bridie’s funeral and burial will be celebrated privately by her family (limited to ten).

Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Kathleen will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning next, January 27, in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.



