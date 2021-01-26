Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Niall Stevenson, Lorcan Green, Santry, Dublin/Castlefin



The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Niall Stevenson, Lorcan Green, Santry Dublin 9; Hillhead, Grahamsland Castlefin and formerly Lr. Main Street, Letterkenny.

He was a retired Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service and member Donegal Vintage Club. Predeceased by his parents Pierce and Nancy and sister Ann Caddye. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Breid (née McDermott), daughters Michelle Stevenson and Emma Russell, partner Peter, son-in-law Paul, brothers Cathal (Sligo), John, Brendan and Eamonn (Letterkenny), sisters Mary (Wales), Deirdre (Kilmacrennan), Bernadette (Moville) and Pat (Newtoncunningham), nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at his residence Hillhead Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and cremation strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Hepatology Beaumont Hospital Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Michael Kealy, Monglass Farm, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Michael Kealy, Monglass Farm, Newtowncunningham.

Predeceased by his wives Hester and Helen and much loved father of Andrew, Alison, Declan, Patrick and Eoghan. Deeply regretted by his daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, at 3pm in Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on:

www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beach Hill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Margaret Joe McAlinden, Victoria Street, Lurgan, Armagh/ Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Margaret Joe McAlinden, Victoria Street, Lurgan, Armagh and formerly of Stranacorkra, Derrybeg. Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Moses and loving mother of Joseph, Ann, Bernadette and the late Michael, a dear mother-in-law of Adrienne, Willie, Eoin and Kay, cherished nanny to Dean, Wayne, Mark and Matthew.

Will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Nora, nephew, nieces, Liam, and the entire family circle.

Due to the current Government guidelines, the house and funeral will remain private and for family only.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 at 11am. Margaret's funeral cortége will then arrive from Lurgan, Co. Armagh at Magheragallon cemetery for burial at approximately 1pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu, if desired, to, Macmillan Cancer Support and Dementia NI, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan, Telephone (028) 38 324404.

Kay Spence (née Tourish), Glasgow and formerly Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Kay Spence, (née Tourish), formerly of Corkey Manorcunningham. Funeral will be held in Glasgow at a later date.

Deeply missed by her loving family in Glasgow, brother Shaun, Listillion, Letterkenny and sisters Breid Tourish, Corkey, Manorcunningham, Eileen Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham and Yvonne Buchanan, Meadowbank, Letterkenny.

Paddy Byrne, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Paddy Byrne, Church Road, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.



John Doherty, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of John Doherty, Ballygorman, Malin Head.

Funeral leaving his home this morning, Tuesday, January 26 at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director, Carndonagh.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Glasgow of John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh.

Brother of Eileen McShane, Leitirmacaward.

Burial will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, January 28 in the Lynn cemetery.

Marion Doherty, (née McManus), Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, Scotland, formerly Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Marion Doherty (née McManus), Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, Scotland and formerly of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday morning, January 27 at 9.30am in St John the Baptist Church, Uddingston.

Susan Blackburn, Magheracorran, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Susan Blackburn, Magheracorran, Convoy.

Funeral Service will take place in Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy today, Tuesday, January 25 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at Convoy Presbyterian Church.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only, limited to ten people.

Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Baby Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara.

Beloved daughter of Janeks and Akvile Boze and cherished sister of Jessica. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family relatives neighbours and friends.

"Our little girl Rebecca Boze born on 16/11/2020 passed away on 23/01/2021 at Letterkenny Hospital. We were so blessed to have her in our lives, she brought so much joy to our family the day she was born. Our angel will always be with us. She will be missed and never forgotten."

Funeral arrangements later.

Helen Murphy, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy, Drumrooske, Donegal Town, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, January 26, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and Funeral Mass are private to family.

Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill. Peacefully in the caring hands of the staff at the Donegal Hospice.

Predecessed by loving wife Peggy and daughter Margaret Rose. Devoted father to daughters Marie Browne (Moneen, Cloghan), Anne McMonagle (Glendowan) and son Patrick (Glenkerragh).

Fondly remembered by grandchildren Lisa, Claire and Darren Browne, Michaela McMonagle, Leigh, Nicole, Paul, Callum Crerand and great granddaughter Chloe. Sadly missed by his extended family, good neighbors and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 and can be viewed on churchservises.tv/glenswilly It will be followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Katie McGeady, Errarooey, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Katie McGeady, Errarooey, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, January 26 at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on MCNmedia.tv/camera/stfinianschurchfalcarragh.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred suddenly at home of Laura Browne (née Hughes), 31 Whitemaple Ave., Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Armagh.

Beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Aoise. Daughter of the late Micheal Hughes and sister of the late Tony Hughes.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, mother Mary, sisters Noreen and Ann, brothers Val, Brian, Patsy and Kieran, her father and mother-in-law, Bernarad and Violet Browne, her brothers and sisters-in-law, all her nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends in Bundoran and Armagh.

Reposing privately at home. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday morning at 9.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm.

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding Covid-19, the house, church and crematorium is private to family only please.



Nellie O'Donnell (née Duffy), Dromore, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Nellie O’Donnell, (née Duffy), Dromore, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by husband Bobby and daughter Teresa McCrabbe. Deeply missed by loving daughters Noleen Sceffington, England, Margaret O’Neill, Kildare, Evelyn Gallagher, Dromore, sons James, Letterkenny, Joe, England, Desmond, England, Gerard, Letterkenny and Stephen, Dromore, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her daughter Evelyn Gallagher’s residence at Dromore, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there today, Tuesday, January 26 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and, at the request of the deceased, the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

James (Seamus) McGrath McGrath, Glincool, Ballincollig and late of London and Pettigo

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) McGrath McGrath Glincool, Ballincollig and late of London and Pettigo

He passed away on January 23, in the presence of his wife at Cork University Hospital. James (Seamus), was the beloved husband of Olive, brother of the late Mary, Bernie and Francis and brother-in-law of the late James Foley.

He will be so deeply missed by Olive who has always been by his side, his sister Mena, brothers-in-law David, Gerard, Noel and Martin, sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret, Bina and Angela, nieces, nephews, his extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines his funeral will be private. Requiem Mass will be live streamed today, Tuesday at 1pm in the Church of St Mary and St. John, Ballincollig on the following link. https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig.

Sarah Conaghan (née Lawlor) Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny of Sarah Conaghan (Lawlor) Arranmore Island.

Funeral today, Tuesday, January 26 at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, house will be strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at his residence, non-Covid related. Reposing at his late residence.

Going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon tomorrow, Wednesday, Janaury 27 for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Mass can be viewed on: churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Darren McGee or any family member. Enquiries to Darren McGee on (087) 221 8483

Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Kathleen will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.



