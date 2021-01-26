Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Veronica Fleury (née Callaghan), Hillhead, Ardara

- Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

- Noreen Stafford, (née McFadden), Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart

- Niall Stevenson, Lorcan Green, Santry, Dublin/Castlefin

- Michael Kealy, Monglass Farm, Newtowncunningham

- Margaret Joe McAlinden, Victoria Street, Lurgan, Armagh/ Derrybeg

- Kay Spence (née Tourish), Glasgow and formerly Corkey, Manorcunningham

- Paddy Byrne, Church Road, Killybegs

- John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh

- Marion Doherty, (née McManus), Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, Scotland, formerly Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara

- Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill

- Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Armagh

- Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

- Patrick “Packie” Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

Veronica Fleury (née Callaghan), Hillhead, Ardara

The death has occurred at her residence of Veronica Fleury (née Callaghan), Hillhead, Ardara. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (RIP 2018).

Cherished mother of daughters Anne and Jacquette, sons Adrian, John, Paul and Brian, adored grandmother of David, Sarah, Joseph, Sean, Liadan, Aoife, Cillian and Emma. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, tomorrow evening, Wednesday, January 27 at 5.50pm to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral and removal is private to family only.



Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara



The death has taken place in London of Máire Obertelli, formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sister of Eileen Curran and Seamus McGee (Ardara), Goldie Conaghan (Killybegs) and Patrick McGee (Ballyshannon).

Funeral Mass in Church of our Lady of Willesden on February, 4 followed by cremation. Ashes will interred in Ardara at a later date.

Noreen Stafford, (née McFadden), Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Noreen Stafford (née McFadden) of Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart.

A lover of animals and the outdoors, she is survived and sadly missed by her sister, Shelia, (Douglas), brothers, Thomas, (Donegal), Andy, (Glasgow) remembering also the late Donald, (Donegal), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and also Gerald. She will be deeply missed by family, close friends and her wonderful neighbours.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

Funeral arrangements Later

Niall Stevenson, Lorcan Green, Santry, Dublin/Castlefin



The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Niall Stevenson, Lorcan Green, Santry Dublin 9; Hillhead, Grahamsland Castlefin and formerly Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

He was a retired Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service and member Donegal Vintage Club. Predeceased by his parents Pierce and Nancy and sister Ann Caddye. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Breid (née McDermott), daughters Michelle Stevenson and Emma Russell, partner Peter, son-in-law Paul, brothers Cathal (Sligo), John, Brendan and Eamonn (Letterkenny), sisters Mary (Wales), Deirdre (Kilmacrennan), Bernadette (Moville) and Pat (Newtoncunningham), nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at his residence Hillhead Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and cremation strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Hepatology Beaumont Hospital Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Michael Kealy, Monglass Farm, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Michael Kealy, Monglass Farm, Newtowncunningham.

Predeceased by his wives Hester and Helen and much loved father of Andrew, Alison, Declan, Patrick and Eoghan. Deeply regretted by his daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January27, at 3pm in Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on:

www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beach Hill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Margaret Joe McAlinden, Victoria Street, Lurgan, Armagh/ Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Margaret Joe McAlinden, Victoria Street, Lurgan, Armagh and formerly of Stranacorkra, Derrybeg. Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Moses and loving mother of Joseph, Ann, Bernadette and the late Michael, a dear mother-in-law of Adrienne, Willie, Eoin and Kay, cherished nanny to Dean, Wayne, Mark and Matthew.

Will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Nora, nephew, nieces, Liam, and the entire family circle.

Due to the current Government guidelines, the house and funeral will remain private and for family only.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 at 11am. Margaret's funeral cortége will then arrive from Lurgan, Co. Armagh at Magheragallon cemetery for burial at approximately 1pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu, if desired, to, Macmillan Cancer Support and Dementia NI, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan, Telephone (028) 38 324404.

Kay Spence (née Tourish), Glasgow and formerly Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Kay Spence, (née Tourish), formerly of Corkey Manorcunningham. Funeral will be held in Glasgow at a later date.

Deeply missed by her loving family in Glasgow, brother Shaun, Listillion, Letterkenny and sisters Breid Tourish, Corkey, Manorcunningham, Eileen Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham and Yvonne Buchanan, Meadowbank, Letterkenny.

Paddy Byrne, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Paddy Byrne, Church Road, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Glasgow of John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh.

Brother of Eileen McShane, Leitirmacaward.

Burial will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, January 28 in the Lynn cemetery.

Marion Doherty, (née McManus), Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, Scotland, formerly Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Marion Doherty (née McManus), Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, Scotland and formerly of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday morning, January 27 at 9.30am in St John the Baptist Church, Uddingston.

Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Baby Rebecca Boze, 12 Ard Na Greine, Hillhead, Ardara.

Beloved daughter of Janeks and Akvile Boze and cherished sister of Jessica. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family relatives neighbours and friends.

"Our little girl Rebecca Boze born on 16/11/2020 passed away on 23/01/2021 at Letterkenny Hospital. We were so blessed to have her in our lives, she brought so much joy to our family the day she was born. Our angel will always be with us. She will be missed and never forgotten."

Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crerand, Stackernagh, Churchill. Peacefully in the caring hands of the staff at the Donegal Hospice.

Predecessed by loving wife Peggy and daughter Margaret Rose. Devoted father to daughters Marie Browne (Moneen, Cloghan), Anne McMonagle (Glendowan) and son Patrick (Glenkerragh).

Fondly remembered by grandchildren Lisa, Claire and Darren Browne, Michaela McMonagle, Leigh, Nicole, Paul, Callum Crerand and great granddaughter Chloe. Sadly missed by his extended family, good neighbors and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 and can be viewed on churchservises.tv/glenswilly It will be followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Laura Browne (née Hughes) 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred suddenly at home of Laura Browne (née Hughes), 31 Whitemaple Avenue, Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Armagh.

Beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Aoise. Daughter of the late Micheal Hughes and sister of the late Tony Hughes.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, mother Mary, sisters Noreen and Ann, brothers Val, Brian, Patsy and Kieran, her father and mother-in-law, Bernarad and Violet Browne, her brothers and sisters-in-law, all her nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends in Bundoran and Armagh.

Reposing privately at home. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday morning at 9.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm.

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding Covid-19, the house, Church and crematorium is private to family only please.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, house will be strictly private please.

She will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass which will take place in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday, January 30 at 1pm

Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Packie Boyle, 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at his residence, non-Covid related. Reposing at his late residence.

Going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon tomorrow, Wednesday, Janaury 27 for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral Mass are private to family only please.

The Mass can be viewed on: churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Darren McGee or any family member. Enquiries to Darren McGee on (087) 221 8483

Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Culmore, Derry, BT 488JB/Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Moynihan (née McLaughlin), 56a Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Kathleen will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.



