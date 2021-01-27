Deaths in Donegal on Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael (Mickey) Durning, Main Street, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place at his residence of Mickey Durning, Main Street, Dunfanaghy.

Rosary both nights of wake at 9.00 pm can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Friday at 12.00 noon with urial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to family only with a maximum of 10 people. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Margaret (Meta) Smith (née Bell), Legnathraw, St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Meta) Smith (née Bell), Legnathraw, St Johnston.



Wife of the late Harry C, loving mother of Harold, Gladys, the late George, Robert, Gordon and Evelyn, a dear mother-in-law of Freda, the late George, Barbara, Gladys, Ruth and Noel and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral Service at her late residence on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery, Donemana, BT82 0LW, via the White Cross.

In accordance to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Margaret Lavelle (née Harkin), The Moyle, Buncrana



The peaceful death has occurred at her son Connall's residence at Glasssalts, Carndonagh of Margaret Lavelle, The Moyle, Buncrana.

Loving wife of Frank Lavelle and dear mother of Peter, Frankie and Connall and dear sister of Charlie Harkin (Derry).

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Marie, Sheila and Lidia and all her grandchildren.

Remains reposing at her son Connall's residence. Funeral from there at 9.10am on Thursday going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines wake and funeral are for family members only. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Veronica Fleury (née Callaghan), Hillhead, Ardara

The death has occurred at her residence of Veronica Fleury (née Callaghan), Hillhead, Ardara.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Cherished mother of daughters Anne and Jacquette, sons Adrian, John, Paul and Brian, adored grandmother of David, Sarah, Joseph, Sean, Liadan, Aoife, Cillian and Emma. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Wednesday at 5.50pm to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, arriving at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral and removal are private to family only.

Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Máire Obertelli, formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sister of Eileen Curran and Seamus McGee (Ardara), Goldie Conaghan (Killybegs) and Patrick McGee (Ballyshannon).

Funeral Mass in Church of our Lady of Willesden on February, 4 followed by cremation. Ashes will be interred in Ardara at a later date.

Noreen Stafford, (née McFadden), Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Noreen Stafford (née McFadden) of Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart.

A lover of animals and the outdoors, she is survived and sadly missed by her sister, Shelia, (Douglas), brothers, Thomas, (Donegal), Andy, (Glasgow) remembering also the late Donald, (Donegal), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and also Gerald. She will be deeply missed by family, close friends and her wonderful neighbours.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

Funeral arrangements later.

Kay Spence (née Tourish), Glasgow and formerly Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Kay Spence, (née Tourish), formerly of Corkey Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by her loving family in Glasgow, brother Shaun, Listillion, Letterkenny and sisters Breid Tourish, Corkey, Manorcunningham, Eileen Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham and Yvonne Buchanan, Meadowbank, Letterkenny.

Funeral will be held in Glasgow at a later date.

John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Glasgow of John Boyle, Glasgow and formerly of Falcarragh.

Brother of Eileen McShane, Leitirmacaward.

Burial will take place in Glasgow on Thursday in the Lynn cemetery.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, house will be strictly private please.

She will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass which will take place in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday at 1pm

